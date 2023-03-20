TORONTO, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Michael Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. ("NorthStar" or the "Company") (TSXV: BET), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the company's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and to open the market.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. Opens the Market Monday, March 20, 2023

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Rob Hogan, [email protected]