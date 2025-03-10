Northern Shield Announces Warrant Extension

OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) announces that the Company intends to extend the exercise period of a total of 3,012,308 common share purchase warrants, 2,750,000 of which are exercisable at $0.10 per common share and 262,308 of which are exercisable at $0.125 per common share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to two tranches of a private placement which closed on March 21st and April 7th 2023. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates for these Warrants by one (1) additional year, and accordingly, the new expiry dates for the Warrants will be March 22nd and April 8th, 2026

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company known as a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find a Tier 1 asset, near surface, and at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven exploration approach to reduce the risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from a Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the mineralization, and then its advancement to a large gold-silver-tellurium and copper porphyry system.

Northern Shield Resources Inc., Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Tel.: (613) 232-0459, Fax: (613) 232-0760, [email protected]