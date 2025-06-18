Drilling Underway at Northern Shield's Root & Cellar Property Targeting Epithermal Gold-Tellurium-Silver Mineralization

Eight to 10 drill holes, totalling up to 3,000 m, are planned, with the drilling focussed on gold-tellurium-silver mineralization in the southern Conquest Zone and one or two holes to test a copper porphyry target in the central Conquest area. Drilling has been contracted to MCL Drilling of Deer Lake, Newfoundland.

"We are excited to be starting this pivotal 3,000 m drilling program on the Conquest Zone at Root & Cellar. The drilling follows up on the 2023 program that identified a sinter and outflow zone, marking the top of an epithermal gold / silver system. It is unusual to see significant gold mineralization at the sinter level, and the visible gold found in the 2023 drilling and trenching programs, bodes well for what may exist at greater depth in the boiling zone where higher grades, characteristic of low-sulphidation systems, are expected. 3D modelling of the magnetic low underlying the Conquest Zone (Figure 1) shows a compelling visualization of the epithermal system, with the sinter coinciding with the top of a "branch" that extends to approximately 800 m depth."

- Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Northern Shield

Technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Christine Vaillancourt, P.Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company known as a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find a mineable, near surface deposit at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven exploration approach to reduce the risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from a Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the mineralization, and then its advancement to a large gold-silver-tellurium system.

