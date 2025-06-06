Northern Shield Grants Stock Options

OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) announces that it has granted options to acquire a total of 2,220,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") to its directors and officers and a further 210,000 to employees and consultants pursuant to its shareholder approved stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). Each option entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.12 per Common Share until June 6, 2030. Following such grant, Northern Shield now has outstanding under its Stock Option Plan, options to acquire Common Shares equal to just under 8% of Northern Shield's currently outstanding Common Shares.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company known as a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find a mineable deposit, near surface, and at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven exploration approach to reduce the risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from a Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the mineralization, and then its advancement to a large gold-silver-tellurium system.

Northern Shield Resources Inc., Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Tel.: (613) 232-0459, Fax: (613) 232-0760, [email protected]