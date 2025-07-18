Northern Shield Completes 3,000 m Drilling Program at Root & Cellar Gold-Silver-Tellurium Project, Newfoundland

Highlights of the drilling program include:

Ginguro banding in quartz veins noted in DDH 25RC-34; Visible gold/electrum grains noted in DDH's 25RC-26, 34; Grains/crystals of what is believed to be gold telluride, calaverite and krennerite noted in DDH's 25RC-32, 33, 34; Multiple zones of hydrothermal mineralization from 1 to 40 m wide including hydrothermal breccias, quartz veins and quartz vein breccias intersected; Zones of intense carbonate alteration, including Mn-carbonate and Mn-carbonate veins with pyrite, intersected along with wide zones of illite alteration.

Note: The identification of minerals and textures is based on field observations, not yet confirmed by analysis.

1. Ginguro-banding

Ginguro banding was noted in drill-hole 25RC-34 (Figures 1a, 1b, 1c and 2) at the end of a 3.3 m zone hosting numerous crustiform-colloform banded quartz veinlets (Figures 3,4) in a silica-sericite matrix associated with disseminated and bladed pyrite/marcasite. One crystal of what is believed to be krennerite (gold telluride) (Figure 5) was noted under the microscope along with a grain of visible gold/electrum (Figure 6). The intersection occurs approximately 110 m below surface, marking the deepest crustiform-colloform textured quartz veins seen on the property and, the first ginguro banding noted at Root & Cellar.

2. Visible Gold/Electrum

Visible gold/electrum was also noted 58 m down-hole in 25RC-26 (Figure 7) hosted in a weakly crustiform-colliform banded, quartz filled, void associated with chalcopyrite, bornite and molybdenite.

3. Gold-Tellurides

In addition to the occurrences of gold tellurides noted in drill-holes 25RC-33, 34, a tabular and "striated" crystal, believed to be calaverite, was intersected in 25RC-32 at 16.4 m (Figure 8).

4. Hydrothermal Mineralization

Numerous zones of hydrothermal mineralization of varying intensity were intersected including the following:

25RC-33 a nearly continuous 40 m (4 to 44 m ) mineralized zone which included quartz vein, quartz vein breccias and hydrothermal breccias and quartz veinlets associated with strong silicification and sericite (white mica) alteration with disseminated marcasite and pyrite and bladed pyrite. A grain believed to be calaverite (gold telluride) (Figure 9) was noted in this interval.





(4 to ) mineralized zone which included quartz vein, quartz vein breccias and hydrothermal breccias and quartz veinlets associated with strong silicification and sericite (white mica) alteration with disseminated marcasite and pyrite and bladed pyrite. A grain believed to be calaverite (gold telluride) (Figure 9) was noted in this interval. 25RC-24 intersected multiple mineralized hydrothermal breccia zones from 10 to 54 m down-hole with narrower intervals of the same breccias noted in 25RC-25 which undercut 25RC-24.





down-hole with narrower intervals of the same breccias noted in 25RC-25 which undercut 25RC-24. 25RC-26 intersected narrow zones of mineralized hydrothermal breccia from 124.6 to 126.8, 149 to 150.2, 254.3 to 255.5 and 273.5 to 278 m . The last intersection is a new east-west structure that parallels the two original Conquest structures located 60 and 120 m to the north. Minor chalcopyrite +/- bornite, molybdenite and galena were noted over short intervals.





. The last intersection is a new east-west structure that parallels the two original Conquest structures located 60 and to the north. Minor chalcopyrite +/- bornite, molybdenite and galena were noted over short intervals. 25RC-30, targeting an IP anomaly intersected a narrow zone of mineralized hydrothermal breccia similar to the breccias in the Conquest Discovery Trench area.

5. Alteration Halos

An intense zone of carbonate-chlorite-pyrite alteration, including Mn-carbonate veins and crudely banded silica pockets, was intersected at depth in drill-hole 25RC-24. This likely represents the propylitic alteration halo characteristic of epithermal systems and is similar alteration in the Windfall Zone, supporting the interpretation that the Conquest and Windfall zones may be linked at depth along north-south structures. The carbonate alteration transitions into illite indicating near proximity to the source structure. Drill-holes 25RC-29 and 31 intersected wide intervals of intensely illite-silica +/- pyrite-altered rhyolite at shallow to moderate depths.

"We are very excited to see the ginguro-banded, crustiform-colliform quartz veins, diagnostic of epithermal gold-silver systems, and where the precious metals are typically found. The probable gold tellurides are also an important milestone due to their association with large epithermal gold systems. We look forward to the assay results and the next exploration phases which include down-hole structural surveys to define the orientation of the telluride / ginguro-bearing quartz veins so they can be targeted in the next phase of drilling."

- Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Northern Shield

Over 350 samples have been submitted to ALS Global in Vancouver, BC, to be analysed for Au by Fire Assay and multi-elements by four acid digestion and ICP-MS. Core logging was performed by Bugden Exploration Inc of Gander, Newfoundland and drilling was performed by MCL Drilling of Deer Lake, Newfoundland. Technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Christine Vaillancourt, P.Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

