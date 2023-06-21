What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting an impact assessment for the proposed Northern Road Link Project, an all-season multi-use road located in northern Ontario.

As part of the planning phase in the impact assessment process, the Agency invites Indigenous groups and the public to review and provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines (draft Guidelines) and the draft Public Participation Plan (draft Plan).

The draft Guidelines outline the specific factors to be considered in the assessment of the project and provide direction to the proponents, Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation, on the studies and information required in their Impact Statement. The draft Plan explains how the public will be engaged throughout the review process and provides details on how and when public participation opportunities will take place for each phase of the impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 84331). The draft Guidelines and the draft Plan are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on July 21, 2023. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to attend an in-person information session to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the documents.

In-person bilingual sessions:

July 5, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET

(Presentation at 7:30 p.m. , discussions to follow)

Holiday Inn Express

30 Algonquin Boulevard West

Timmins, Ontario





from (Presentation at , discussions to follow) Holiday Inn Express 30 Algonquin Boulevard West July 11, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET

(Presentation at 7:30 p.m. , discussions to follow)

Valhalla Hotel and Conference Centre

1 Valhalla Inn Road

Thunder Bay, Ontario





from (Presentation at , discussions to follow) Valhalla Hotel and Conference Centre 1 Valhalla Inn Road July 12, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET

(Presentation at 7:30 p.m. , discussions to follow)

Royal Canadian Legion Robert Frost Branch #133

522 Main Street

Geraldton, Ontario

For more information on the information sessions and to sign up, please visit the project homepage on the Registry or contact the Agency by using the project email listed above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the second federal comment period for the project. There will be other opportunities for the public and Indigenous groups to participate over the course of the impact assessment process.

What is the proposed project?

Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation are proposing the construction and operation, including maintenance, of an all-season multi-use road located in northern Ontario. As proposed, the Northern Road Link Project would be about 117 to 164 kilometres long and cross the Attawapiskat River. It would connect the proposed Marten Falls Community Access Road and the proposed Webequie Supply Road. The project would become part of a future all-season road network connecting mineral development activities in the Ring of Fire area to the provincial highway system at Nakina, Ontario.

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.