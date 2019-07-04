Northern Lights: Discover Canada's History and Culture with the Sound and Light Show

The Government of Canada, in partnership with exclusive sponsor Manulife, is proud to present Northern Lights, which will illuminate Parliament Hill once again this year

OTTAWA, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - From July 9 to September 8, 2019, the free Northern Lights show will be presented against the stunning backdrop of the Peace Tower and the Centre Block of the Parliament Buildings. Every evening, spectators will be able to discover highlights of Canada's history through a unique sensory experience. The colourful 30‑minute show is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Show times are 10 p.m. in July, 9:30 p.m. in August and 9 p.m. in September. Follow Northern Lights on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook , and with hashtag #NorthernLights.

Quotes

"Northern Lights is a one-of-a-kind experience. The images and soundtrack brilliantly capture our heritage, our culture and key moments in our history. This summer, come enjoy a magical experience that has amazed more than a million people to date!"

- The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

Quick Facts

More than 1 million people have seen the Northern Lights show since 2015.

The 2019 show has been modified to acknowledge the 50th anniversary of the Official Languages Act and the 35th anniversary of the launch of the first Canadian into space.

In 2018, the national anthem was updated with the new, gender-neutral version of "O Canada."

Manulife is the exclusive sponsor of Northern Lights.

Sound and light show on Parliament Hill

