Northern California MLS Selects RESAAS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Bay Area Real Estate Information Services (BAREIS), the leading multiple listing service (MLS) in Northern California.

BAREIS MLS is a broker-owned MLS serving 7,800 real estate professionals throughout the beautiful Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Solano and Mendocino counties in Northern California.

Under the terms of the agreement, signed on August 17, 2020, RESAAS will provide all BAREIS members with enhanced visibility of pre-market and off-market listings.

"The real estate market in Northern California moves very fast, with limited inventory and consistently strong demand," said KB Walter, CEO of BAREIS. "Our broker-owned MLS has been searching for a centralized platform that informs all members about new pre-market and off-market listings in a transparent manner. We believe RESAAS is the right product to make this dream a reality for our members."

RESAAS' technology platform will integrate with CoreLogic's (NYSE: CLGX) Clareity Dashboard to allow for Single Sign-On access. This means members will enjoy one-click access into RESAAS, without the need to go through normal registration, increasing adoption and usage of the solution.

"RESAAS is proud to add another progressive MLS to our stable of industry customers," said Tom Rossiter, CEO at RESAAS. "The BAREIS executive and leadership teams selected RESAAS specifically to solve their need for a compliant and transparent platform to track both on-market and off-market listings."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

