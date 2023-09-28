The Government of Canada is making investments in British Columbia to refresh community spaces, attract new visitors, and stimulate local economies

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism attractions are key to building vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $1.2 million in PacifiCan funding for eight projects in Northern British Columbia. This includes $296,250 for one project through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and over $900,000 for seven projects through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF). These projects are expected to create over 50 jobs in the Northern region of B.C.

Some of the investments announced today include:

$435,750 to launch vintage trolley tours in Prince Rupert ; and

to launch vintage trolley tours in ; and $296,250 to construct new washrooms at George Little Park in Terrace .

For the full list of projects, please see backgrounder in the section below.

Other communities benefiting from improved public spaces and tourism experiences through today's announcement include: Bella Coola, Dawson Creek, Lac La Hache, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Quotes

"From developing ski trails near Dawson Creek to expanding marine charter operations in Bella Bella, this investment demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting the economic development of Northern British Columbia. Enhancing public spaces and tourism experiences in this region will not only bring people together, it will help businesses create jobs in their communities so they can thrive for years to come."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"PacifiCan made this unique tourism opportunity a reality. Our vintage trolleys have been a hit this year as we have entertained over 6,000 visitors to Prince Rupert! All trolleys have wheelchair lifts, which make these tours fully accessible and a great way to introduce visitors to Prince Rupert where physical condition is not a barrier. Thank you, PacifiCan for understanding our vision and helping us bring it to fruition."

- James Warburton, Owner of Olde Time Trolley Company

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbia . PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout . The Canada Community Revitalization Fund and Tourism Relief Fund programs both launched in the summer of 2021.

The CCRF provided $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible. The TRF provided $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth. PacifiCan opened new offices in Kelowna , Cranbrook , Victoria , Campbell River , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Fort St. John in 2022. These offices serve businesses and communities, including Indigenous communities across the province.

Backgrounder: Northern British Columbia communities receive over $1.2 million to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $1.2 million in PacifiCan funding for eight projects in Northern British Columbia. This includes $296,250 for one project through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and over $900,000 for seven projects through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF). These projects are expected to create over 50 jobs in the Northern region of B.C.

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

City of Terrace

$296,250

Funding will go towards the construction of new washrooms at George Little Park in downtown Terrace. The new facilities will be more accessible for young families and people with disabilities.

Tourism Relief Fund

Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Association

$84,000

Funding will go towards the development of cross country skiing trails near Dawson Creek. Project work includes purchasing a Snowcat trail groomer to improve the trail system at Bear Mountain.

Mount Timothy Recreation Resort

$95,000

Funding will help build gazebo infrastructure for shoulder seasons in Lac La Hache, on the Gold Rush Trail route. Project work includes construction of a stone fireplace and windows, along with picnic tables, barbecues and electrical power.

Nazko Economic Development Corp.

$99,999

Funding will help retrofit seven existing cabins for year-round use in Nazko. Project activities will include building an interpretive trail around Stump Lake to share First Nation cultural traditions and practices.

Olde Time Trolley Company Ltd.

$435,750

Funding will go towards launching vintage trolley tours in Prince Rupert. Project work includes purchasing and refurbishing eight trolley buses that will transport visitors to local attractions and businesses from the cruise ships that stop in Prince Rupert.

YuWala Marine Charters

$99,999

Funding will help expand YuWala Marine Charters, an Indigenous marine charter operation in Bella Bella. Project activities include purchasing two vessels and associated marine and fishing equipment.

Silvertip Lodge Heli-Skiing Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will help expand summer program offerings on Quesnel Lake. Project work will include upgrading existing guest and staff infrastructure while creating canoe, fly fishing, backcountry hiking, wildlife viewing and Indigenous cultural learning opportunities for guests.

Wander West Ventures Ltd.

$57,956

Funding will help to expand capacity and guest amenities in Terrace. Project work involves constructing two "tiny homes" and improving the event venue (the Barn) so that Hidden Acres Farm and Treehouse Resort can host high-quality events year-round.

