Northern B.C. organizations receive over $950,000 to create memorable outdoor experiences and strengthen tourism in rural communities

The Government of Canada is making investments in tourism across British Columbia to attract visitors and drive local economic growth

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - British Columbia is home to breathtaking natural attractions and outdoor recreation experiences that bring the world to our doorstep. Tourism is important to Canada's economy and creates good jobs in communities, from major city centres to rural and remote areas, to Indigenous communities. In Northern B.C., tourism business owners, operators and entrepreneurs have ambitious plans and PacifiCan is here to support those ambitions.

Today the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $950,000 in PacifiCan funding through the Tourism Growth Program for five organizations in Northern British Columbia. This funding will enhance outdoor recreation, attract visitors to smaller communities and rural areas, and extend the region's tourism season.

As part of today's announcement, Tourism Prince George is receiving $250,000 in funding to renovate a new space and develop the surrounding outdoor area. Key improvements include the installation of an open-air skating rink and the creation of a vibrant vendor market in downtown Prince George. The market will showcase the work of local artisans during festivals and conferences, fostering community connection and culture. These upgrades will enhance the visitor experience, support small businesses, and boost the local tourism economy.

Caledonia Nordic Ski Club in Prince George is receiving $234,650 to build Canada's first paved roller ski and biathlon competition trails. PacifiCan funding will support the design and construction of 2.5 kilometres of trails, a cross-country ski stadium, and a biathlon arena. This project will provide year-round recreational opportunities for the community and elevate Prince George's reputation as a top destination for sport tourism.

Other investments included in today's announcements are:

$250,000 for Alder Hills Golf Course in Prince George to expand its facilities

for Alder Hills Golf Course in to expand its facilities $24,500 for North Coast Ecology Centre Society in Prince Rupert to upgrade its seasonal education centre that showcases the region's ecological diversity

for North Coast Ecology Centre Society in to upgrade its seasonal education centre that showcases the region's ecological diversity $198,235 for the Village of Granisle to improve amenities at the New Beach Campground near Babine Lake

More details about the organizations receiving funding can be found in the backgrounder below.

Projects like the ones announced today deliver memorable experiences for Canadian and international visitors alike. They create jobs, grow the local economy, enrich communities, and put B.C. on the map as a destination of choice.

Quotes

"Northern British Columbia is home to world-class tourism attractions that showcase the stunning natural beauty and rich history and culture of our province. PacifiCan is here to support these organizations as they create memorable experiences for visitors and seize growth opportunities. The projects announced today will boost tourism in small rural communities, create good jobs, and strengthen the local economy."

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"From majestic mountains to captivating coastlines, British Columbia has what tourists want. That's why we're helping B.C.'s tourism industry grow and thrive through the Tourism Growth Program. This important funding means that businesses and organizations can expand, create jobs and attract more tourists to the Lower Mainland. I look forward to seeing the difference it makes in the years to come!"

-The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"We are incredibly grateful to PacifiCan for their generous funding, enabling us to enhance our community's offerings with the renovation of our new Visitor Information Centre, the development of an open-air container market, and the creation of an all-season ice rink. This support reflects their commitment to enriching our local tourism infrastructure, fostering economic growth, and enhancing the visitor experience in Prince George. Together, we are building a vibrant community for both residents and visitors to enjoy year-round."

-Colin Carson, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Prince George

"The paved roller ski/biathlon trails have been part of our strategic plan and vision at Caledonia Nordic for over 10 years and it's so amazing to see this vision become a reality in our community. We're so thankful to both PacifiCan and the Province of BC for the funding partnership that made this possible. Being the first purpose-built roller ski/biathlon competition trails in Canada, these paved trails are already attracting interest for both training and competitions from across the province as well as nationally and internationally. These also provide a safe training environment for our Caledonia Nordic athletes, which also includes the newly formed UNBC Nordic ski team. At the world level, these paved trails are also considered to be a game changer for our Canadian Nordic athletes to become more competitive with their European counterparts (who have the advantage of many roller ski/biathlon facilities in Europe). The trails have also been designed to support para roller/biathlon as well as recreational roller skiing and help fulfill the vision for Caledonia Nordic Ski Club to become a year-round Nordic Centre"

-Kevin Pettersen, Project Manager, Caledonia Nordic Ski Club

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

The Tourism Growth Program is a key component of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

tourism industry. Through this $108 million national program, the Government of Canada is investing $14 million in British Columbia to help small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities, including Indigenous communities, develop local tourism attractions and experiences that make Canada a destination of choice.

national program, the Government of is investing in to help small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities, including Indigenous communities, develop local tourism attractions and experiences that make a destination of choice. In B.C., tourism employs over 84,000 people. Over 16,650 tourism businesses operate in B.C.

In 2021, the B.C. tourism industry generated $13.5 billion in revenue.

Backgrounder

Today the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $950,000 in PacifiCan funding through the Tourism Growth Program for five organizations in Northern British Columbia. This funding will enhance outdoor recreation, increase visitors to smaller communities and rural areas, and extend the region's tourism season.

The projects announced today are:

The projects announced today are:

Alder Hills Golf Course

$250,000

Funding will be used to expand the facilities at Alder Hills Golf Course in Prince George by installing a heated gazebo and adding two virtual hitting bays with Toptracer technology for shot tracking and interactive games. These key upgrades will enhance the visitor experience and allow Alder Hills to host large-scale events and support the local economy year-round.

Caledonia Nordic Ski Club

$234,650

Funding will help the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club build Canada's first paved roller ski and biathlon competition trails in Prince George. It will support the design and construction of 2.5 kilometres of trails, a cross-country ski stadium, and a biathlon arena. This project will provide year-round recreational opportunities for the community and elevate Prince George's reputation as a top destination for sport tourism.

North Coast Ecology Centre Society

$24,500

Funding will be used to upgrade the North Coast Ecology Centre Society's seasonal education centre in Prince Rupert, with enhanced exhibits and infrastructure to highlight the North Coast's rich and diverse ecosystems. This initiative will boost local tourism, create jobs, and promote environmental and cultural preservation.

Tourism Prince George

$250,000

Funding will go towards the renovation of a new space and the development of the surrounding outdoor area. Key enhancements include the installation of an open-air skating rink and the creation of a vibrant vendor market. The market will showcase the work of local artisans during festivals and conferences, fostering community connection and culture. These upgrades will enhance the visitor experience, support small businesses, and boost the local tourism economy.

Village of Granisle

$198,235

Funding will help improve amenities at the New Beach Campground near Babine Lake, the longest natural lake in British Columbia. Located in B.C.'s remote Nechako region, Granisle offers beautiful scenery, making it a prime destination for outdoor recreation and adventure. Campground upgrades will attract more visitors year-round, encourage longer stays, and support local businesses.

