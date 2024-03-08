Satya Organic is an Indigenous, woman-led business that is positioned for growth

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - All across British Columbia, creative ideas are being turned into products that solve everyday problems. These ideas are generated in our businesses, our laboratories – and even our homes. PacifiCan is supporting this innovation by investing in growing businesses that are showing they have what it takes to succeed.

North Vancouver-based skincare company receives $200,000 to expand production (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North – Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $200,000 in PacifiCan funding for Satya Organic. The announcement took place on the same day as International Women's Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Founded by Patrice Mousseau, an Anishinaabe member of the Fort William First Nation, Satya Organic's products were initially developed in Patrice's kitchen as a skincare solution for her baby. Since then, the business has grown significantly and products are now available in thousands of stores across Canada, the US, and Hong Kong.

Satya Organic's skincare products are made with plant-based ingredients that help address a range of skin conditions, including eczema. The company is committed to sustainability – being petroleum and mineral-oil free, and carbon and plastic neutral. Additionally, Satya products are all refillable, which helps reduce waste. With significant growth already achieved, Satya Organic is gearing up for an expansion in its manufacturing and marketing capacity.

With PacifiCan's investment through the Business Scale-up and Productivity program, Satya Organic will create new jobs, and increase revenue and export growth. This investment supports PacifiCan's priorities of growing B.C. businesses locally and beyond and supporting an inclusive economy that benefits all British Columbians. By connecting communities, entrepreneurs, and innovators to economic opportunities, PacifiCan is propelling B.C. forward.

Quotes

"At PacifiCan, we are boosting entrepreneurs, including businesses led by women and Indigenous innovators, to help them thrive even more. Satya Organic is proof that great ideas that start at home can grow into local companies selling internationally. Today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to helping innovative B.C.-based businesses grow and showcase their homegrown products both at home and abroad."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)

"North Vancouver is home to hardworking entrepreneurs who have vision and the capacity to grow. This funding will provide Satya Organic with the support they need to take their innovations to the next level, providing a 100% natural product to their customers as well as spurring job creation and economic growth."

- The Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North – Seymour

"We are thrilled to be a part of this program and so proud that this initiative to support small and medium businesses exists in our province. As demand for our products increases and we scale our business, we want to be sure that our Indigenous values continue to be reflected in our production methodology and packaging. This funding will allow us to maintain those values as we grow, and by creating a replicable system and making it available to other businesses, we can help others as well."

- Patrice Mousseau, CEO and Founder, Satya Organic

Quick Facts

The global market for atopic dermatitis (eczema) treatments was valued at US$15.2B in 2021 and expected to grow to US$28.7B by 2030.

in 2021 and expected to grow to by 2030. PacifiCan is the dedicated federal economic development partner for British Columbians. PacifiCan is helping B.C. businesses grow locally and compete globally, creating quality jobs, connecting industry leaders, and supporting an inclusive economy that benefits all British Columbians.

PacifiCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program supports high-growth businesses that are scaling up and producing innovative goods, services or technologies. It offers interest-free, repayable funding to incorporated businesses.

