Ten tourism organizations in Nord-du-Québec region receive a total of nearly $3.5M in funding from CED.

VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated over $100 billion in annual revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. That is why the Government of Canada introduced the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), a $500M pan-Canadian initiative to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector overcome the impacts of the pandemic and position themselves for the future. The initiative, administered by CED in Quebec, ended on March 31, 2023.

Today, the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, announced a total of $3,434,752 in financial contributions for ten tourism organizations in the Nord‑du‑Québec region that have received funding from CED under the TRF.

The ten organizations are Winnipaakw Tours, Solidarity Cooperative; Corporation Nibiischii; Cree Outfitting and Tourism Association; Munick-Watkins Enterprises; Diana Lake Lodge; Ungava Polar Eco-Tours; Corporation du Mushuau-nipi; Nunawild; Hôtel Chibougamau; and Chibougamau Aventure. This funding announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED under the TRF, the results of which were unveiled on June 28, 2023.

Additional information about the ten projects can be found in the related backgrounder. In addition to increasing tourist traffic in the Nord-du-Québec region, these projects will attract potential clients to several regional businesses.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding an economy that is stronger, more resilient, greener, and more inclusive.

Quote

"Through the tourism industry, we can showcase Canada's attractions, culture, and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government has always been very aware of the importance of tourism in Canada and continues to step up to the plate to ensure tourism businesses and organizations recover. The investments announced today will help ten dynamic local organizations look to the future. Their projects are excellent news for the Nord-du-Québec region and its rich, diverse tourism industry."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. The TRF was created specifically to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

With a national budget of $500 million , of which $485 million is administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. The initiative ended on March 31, 2023 , in Quebec .

, of which is administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. The initiative ended on , in . Over the past two years, 292 projects in Quebec have received support under the TRF. This financial aid, totalling $110,623,941 , complements the interventions of other partners, including the Government of Quebec .

have received support under the TRF. This financial aid, totalling , complements the interventions of other partners, including the Government of . In the Nord-du-Québec region, 12 projects have received TRF funding, amounting to a total investment by CED of $3,585,594 . These projects helped create 27 new jobs and maintain 9 existing ones.

. These projects helped create 27 new jobs and maintain 9 existing ones. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, support organizations, and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

