Bell Media's French-language conventional network V assumes brand of its digital counterpart Noovo.ca

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today that its French-language conventional network V will be rebranded Noovo, beginning August 31. With Noovo, Bell Media establishes a singular brand in Québec for both a traditional TV network and its popular digital platform. Viewers will be able to access the integrated brand's content at any time, on any screen.

"We are taking the innovative step of transforming an existing local digital brand into an integrated multi-platform destination, allowing us to build an even stronger connection to our audiences," stated Karine Moses, President, Bell Media Québec, and Bell's Vice Chair, Québec. "Noovo is an authentic and engaging brand that speaks to a new beginning. We look forward to enhancing Noovo's already wide range of entertaining programming with new original productions by local creators."

"Noovo already has strong awareness among the coveted 18-to-34 year-olds demographic, and now we will grow the brand to represent an even wider audience," added Stéphane Boulay, Senior Director, Marketing and Creative, Bell Media. "We've created a contemporary visual identity and a marketing campaign that highlights the brand's modern, inclusive nature. More than ever, Noovo is about "nous" ("us"), and the "C'est nous" campaign invites both the public and our programming stars to take ownership of the brand in that capacity."

Following a teaser campaign that began August 6, Noovo will replace V across all platforms as of August 31. Created by the Bell Media Agency team in Québec, the rebrand will be supported by a major, high-profile advertising campaign, delivered via radio, TV, out-of-home, movie theatres, magazines, and the web. The "C'est nous" campaign features Noovo's homegrown stars and promotes the new fall programming lineup premiering on September 14.

About Noovo

Noovo is the network that does things differently! Reality TV, comedy, variety, and fiction from here and abroad: Noovo's rich, entertaining and unifying programming offers an escape from everyday life. Noovo shatters the conventional television model by offering content on all platforms, for everyone, everywhere, all the time. A division of Bell Media, Noovo includes television stations in Montréal, Québec, Saguenay, Sherbrooke, and Trois-Rivières, as well as affiliates stations in Gatineau, Rivière-du-Loup and Val-d'Or. The network's ad-supported VOD service Noovo.ca provides access to all of the brand's original programming in addition to exclusive content. To explore the Noovo universe, visit noovo.ca.

About Bell Media Québec

Bell Media is a leading content creation company with premier assets in Québec in television, radio, digital media, out-of-home, and more. Bell Media operates a number of French-language TV services in Québec including the Noovo conventional network (with five corporate-owned local stations and three network affiliates), as well as eight specialty and pay TV services - Canal D, Canal Vie, Z, VRAK, Investigation, SUPER ÉCRAN, Cinépop, and RDS, Québec's #1 sports channel. Bell Media currently has three of the Top 5 most-watched shows on French Entertainment Specialty in key demos, including six of the Top 10 original productions. Bell Media also operates CTV Montreal (the #1 English news outlet in Québec), and develops and operates websites, apps, and online platforms for its news, sports, and entertainment brands, including RDS Direct and Noovo.ca. Bell Media owns Crave, the only Canadian bilingual video streaming service, offering more than 6,000 hours of exclusive French-language content. Bell Media is Québec's leading radio broadcaster, with 25 stations in 14 communities, all part of the iHeartRadio Canada brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Montréal-based Astral, an out-of-home advertising network of 50,000 faces in five provinces. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

