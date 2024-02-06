Nominations and New Performers Announced for The 2024 JUNO Awards

Charlotte Cardin leads with six nominations, Daniel Caesar and TALK follow with five

Josh Ross, Karan Aujla and TALK slated to perform in Halifax on The JUNO Awards Broadcast

Chip Sutherland to receive the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced the nominees and the next wave of performers for The 53rd Annual JUNO Awards at a press conference attended by industry notables and media inside the CBC's Canadian Broadcasting Centre, in downtown Toronto. This year's host, Canadian pop icon Nelly Furtado also made a special surprise appearance to speak with guests and celebrate the 2024 nominees. This year's winners will be revealed in Halifax, Nova Scotia at the JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 23 and The JUNO Awards Broadcast on Sunday, March 24, live on CBC.

Montreal-born singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin returns to dominate this year's JUNO nominations for a second time with a total of six. R&B all-star Daniel Caesar and rising rocker TALK followed with five nominations each.

Artists with three nominations each include famed folk star Allison Russell, 2023 JUNO Awards performer Aysanabee, actor and rapper Connor Price, production duo DVBBS, Canada power-pop singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith and pop track sensation Tate McRae.

TikTok JUNO Fan Choice nominee and rising country star Josh Ross will make his JUNO Awards debut with a harmonic performance showcasing his renowned pop-rock-infused style.

Karan Aujla , the British Columbia-based singer, rapper and songwriter will also join the revered lineup of Canadian musical excellence in Halifax.

Breakaway rockstar TALK will take audiences to another planet with an electrifying and eccentric performance this March after making waves with five first-time JUNO nominations.

These artists join previously announced performances from The Beaches, Charlotte

Cardin, Nelly Furtado and this year's Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Maestro Fresh Wes.

It was also announced that Halifax's own esteemed industry veteran, entertainment lawyer and artist manager Chip Sutherland will receive this year's Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award. The distinguished honour recognizes individuals whose work has significantly impacted the growth and development of the Canadian music industry.

