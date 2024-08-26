Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov to deliver keynote speech at Journalists for Human Rights' gala Night For Rights 2024

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights is honoured to announce that Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov will deliver the keynote speech at its annual gala Night For Rights 2024, taking place at the Arts Gallery of Ontario on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Mr. Dmitry Muratov is a Russian journalist who, as editor-in-chief of the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, had been known for speaking truth to power. Under his leadership, the newspaper had been critical of the Russian government, calling out corruption, electoral fraud and human rights violations.

In 2021, Mr. Muratov was co-awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in recognition of his "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression." The other laureate was Philippines democracy campaigner Maria Ressa. He auctioned off his Nobel medal to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

In 2022, the Moscow Supreme Court revoked Novaya Gazeta's license, effectively banning it from operating inside Russia. In 2023, the Russian authorities added Mr. Muratov to their list of "foreign agents" - a label used to stifle critics of the Kremlin. Despite the pressure from the authorities he is still living in Russia. In June he joined the defence team of Oleg Orlov, co-chair of the human rights group Memorial, which was prosecuted under the "foreign agents" law.

Meanwhile, former staff of the Novaya Gazeta continue their independent reporting from Europe.

At Night For Rights 2024, Mr. Muratov will speak about media freedom and human rights in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war and beyond.

"During this year of elections, JHR has been working across Canada, Africa, the Middle East and eastern Europe to ensure people have access to the information they need to stay informed, while shining a spotlight on the human rights impact of the toughest conflicts of our times," said Rachel Pulfer, President of Journalists for Human Rights. "Mr. Muratov's commitment to press freedom is a shining example of our values and mission, and we are so grateful that he accepted our offer to share his perspective with our community. Night For Rights 2024 will be a truly special evening."

Journalists for Human Rights thanks our sponsors for making this evening possible.

Along with the many Canadians who purchased tickets and tables to support this year's gala, the event has drawn support from key Canadian organizations, including Google, UPS, CTV and CBC.

Organizations wishing to sponsor Night For Rights can contact Keshav Sharma at [email protected] . Tables and tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/Night4Rights2024.

Our thanks to CNW Group for sponsoring this announcement.

About Journalists for Human Rights

JHR is Canada's leading media development organization, having trained over 21,000 journalists globally to report on human rights ethically and objectively. Now in its 23rd year, the organization is running sector-wide programs in more than 16 countries. For more information, please visit www.jhr.ca .

SOURCE Journalists for Human Rights (JHR)