No wait required: Taco Bell Canada Launches New Toasted Cheesy Chalupa

"We're excited to announce the release of one of our biggest Taco Bell innovations to date with the Toasted Cheesy Chalupa," said Veronica Castillo, Head of Marketing at Taco Bell Canada. "The even better news for our Canadian fans is we're launching the same time as our friends in the U.S. and the rest of the world, so they won't have to wait to get their hands on this new cheesy innovation."

The Toasted Cheesy Chalupa is not just the year's biggest chalupa innovation from Taco Bell, it is also the largest global release of a menu item from Taco Bell since the Naked Chicken Chalupa in 2017. Over the course of the next month, the menu item will also be available internationally in Aruba, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Puerto Rico and the United States. Because, after all, the love of cheese is universal.

Since the Chalupa Supreme was permanently re-introduced to its menu in 2015, Taco Bell Canada has consistently found ways to reinvent the chalupa experience. Whether it's flipping a classic on it's head with the Bacon Club Chalupa in 2016 or protein innovation with the Naked Chicken Chalupa in 2017, and now the Toasted Cheesy Chalupa, the chalupa experience has no boundaries.

Like the classic chalupa, the Toasted Cheesy Chalupa is filled with seasoned beef, then piled with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, grated cheddar cheese, and reduced-fat sour cream – all for just $5.49*. Or, customers can put an equally craveable vegetarian spin on their chalupa by subbing beans for meat. What takes the new chalupa to foodie-worthy status is all on the outside of the shell. Taco Bell has taken 6-month aged sharp cheddar cheese and toasted it onto the iconic chalupa shell to create a crispy blanket of flavor and texture, unlocking a whole new cheese experience.

The Toasted Cheesy Chalupa is also available as part of a Big Box meal, filled with other Taco Bell favourites including the Beef Burrito, Fries Supreme, Two Cinnabon Delights and a 20oz Drink – all for $10.49*.

For more information on the Toasted Cheesy Chalupa, visit www.tacobell.ca

* Prices and items may vary at participating locations and with substitutions.

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain. Taco Bell serves tacos, burritos, signature quesadillas, nachos, salads and much more. For locations, information on Taco Bell and to chat with Taco Bell fans, visit us online at our new website www.tacobell.ca or any of our other social channels including on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacobellcanada, Twitter @TacoBellCanada, on Snapchat TACOBELLCANADA or on Instagram @tacobellcanada.

SOURCE Taco Bell Canada

For further information: Media Contact (Canada), Meg Robertson, Edelman, +1 416 849 8941, Meg.Robertson@edelman.com