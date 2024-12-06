No Frills® Hits a Milestone: 300 Stores Strong and Expanding Access to Affordable Groceries

$31,500 Will Be Donated to Food Banks Mississauga to Help in the Fight Against Food Insecurity

BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - No Frills®, Canada's popular hard discount grocery retailer is thrilled to announce a major milestone: the grand opening of its 300th store! Join the celebration on December 6, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. as Raman's No Frills® opens its doors at 325 Central Pkwy W, Mississauga, ON, L5B 3X9.

This exciting opening underscores No Frills® commitment to bringing quality and affordability to even more Canadian families, particularly within Mississauga's vibrant and growing multicultural community.

A Legacy of Savings, A Future of Growth

"Reaching 300 stores is a testament to the loyalty the millions of customers who rely on No Frills® for quality food and exceptional value," says Melanie Singh, President of Hard Discount at Loblaw Companies Limited. "Since 1978, our commitment to offering low prices on everyday essentials has resonated with Canadians. This milestone fuels our passion to continue expanding and serving diverse communities across the country."

Experience Raman's No Frills®:

Spanning nearly 40,000 square feet, Raman's No Frills® features:

Freshly Cooked Rotisserie Chicken : The perfect grab-and-go meal solution

: The perfect grab-and-go meal solution In-Store Bakery: Indulge in the aroma and taste of freshly baked bread

Indulge in the aroma and taste of freshly baked bread Organic & Gluten-Free Options : Catering to diverse dietary needs

: Catering to diverse dietary needs Everyday Grocery Needs: Discover a full selection of grocery essentials, including popular no name ® and PC ® products at a great price

Discover a full selection of grocery essentials, including popular no name and PC products at a great price Holiday Savings Galore: Discover many new products from the PC® Insiders Report™ Holiday Edition, making your celebrations tastier and more affordable

A Familiar Face, A Commitment to Community

Step inside Raman's No Frills® and you'll be greeted by a familiar face within the No Frills® family. Store Owner Raman Kumar brings more than 14 years of grocery experience, having started his journey in Mississauga in 2012.

"My journey with No Frills® began right here in Mississauga," shares Raman Kumar. "Opening my second store in the Peel Region is incredibly rewarding. I'm dedicated to giving back to the community by creating 160 jobs and supporting local initiatives, including food banks and breakfast programs."

As part of Raman's commitment to supporting the local community, Raman's No Frills® will be donating $1,500 to Food Banks Mississauga to help those facing food insecurity. Raman's No Frills® will also continue to support Food Banks Mississauga through the Feed More Families™ Holiday Food Drive which runs until December 24.

Joining Raman's local efforts, No Frills® is making an additional $30,000 donation to Food Banks Mississauga on behalf of all its stores across Canada, in celebration of the 300th store opening. Together, these contributions total $31,500 to help provide essential food support to those in need.

Free Groceries for a Year & Grand Opening Celebrations

Join us for a day of celebration at Raman's No Frills® grand opening! Enjoy exciting opening day offers and exclusive giveaways. From December 5-15, customers can text "300NoFrills" to 374557 for a chance to win free groceries for a year, valued at $15,000!

We look forward to welcoming you to Raman's No Frills®!

