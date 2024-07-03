BRAMPTON, ON, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's leading discount grocer, No Frills®, has announced its latest efforts to bring greater affordability and more accessible pricing to customers. Stores across the country have removed the multi-buy promotion, in addition to introducing exciting new programs aligned with the No Frills commitment to providing everyday low prices.

"We pride ourselves on always keeping our customers' needs at heart, and listening to their feedback," said Melanie Singh, President, No Frills. "Our customers told us loud and clear that they don't want to have to buy more to save."

Effective immediately, shoppers are no longer bound by offers like 'buy two for $5 or one for $2.99'. Instead, everyday low prices extend to individual items making it easier and more affordable than ever before. New lower prices are reflected at every No Frills location across the country, promising real savings when shoppers need them most.

This new pricing strategy is one more way for Canadians to find value at the discount grocery stores, and complements a number of outstanding ways to save, including:

Hit of the Month

PC Optimum points and members only pricing

In-store and flyer promotion

Rain checks on flyer features with an additional 10% back in PC Optimum points

Fresh guarantee, where if a customer's produce isn't fresh, we'll replace AND refund it.

Throw-back pricing on items each month

"No Frills stores are a destination for customers looking for the best possible deals – and we're committed to making sure they know they can shop with confidence that they're getting great value. With the elimination of multi-buy pricing, we are making it even easier for our customers to manage their budgets every day," Singh added.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With over 1 billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice, No Name, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, T&T, Joe Fresh, PC Express and PC Financial. The Company's loyalty program, PC Optimum, has more than 16 million active members and is one of Canada's largest and best-loved reward programs.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited - Public Relations

For more information: [email protected]