No Frills Launches Small Format Store in Toronto's Liberty Village

BRAMPTON, ON, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - No Frills, Canada's popular hard discount grocery retailer, today announced the opening of its second small format (on average 10,000 sq feet or less) store in the city, this time in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood. The new location at 42 Hanna Ave., follows No Frills' innovative compact format first introduced earlier this year at the corner of King and Shaw.

Despite its smaller size, customers can still find an extensive selection of grocery items, including fresh produce, meat, baked good and the signature low prices and promotions that define No Frills.

"The reaction to the first smaller format store in Toronto was beyond anything we could have imagined. It's made us even more excited about the latest location, here in the vibrant Liberty Village neighbourhood," explained Melanie Singh, President of Hard Discount at Loblaw Companies. "We know Torontonians are looking for convenience and low prices - but that sometimes those are trade-offs in the downtown core. It was important for us that customers can do a full grocery shop at this location, and still take advantage of the unbeatable prices they expect from No Frills."

Notable features of this new store include:

A footprint less than half the size of traditional No Frills locations

Consistent pricing promotions available at all other No Frills stores.

Locally sourced products tailored to the community's preferences.

Enhanced accessibility to affordable food options within downtown Toronto .

. Exciting additions include hot food items, rotisserie selections, and fresh bakery goods.

The launch of the second small format store showcases No Frills' dedication to providing the best possible value on grocery and a selection that meet the diverse needs of Toronto's communities.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With over 1 billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice, No Name, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, T&T, Joe Fresh, PC Express and PC Financial. The Company's loyalty program, PC Optimum, has more than 16 million active members and is one of Canada's largest and best-loved reward programs.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.

