TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).
Advance polls for electoral district 072, Nipissing will be at:
- May 19 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Chancellors House: 900 Gormanville Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 9V2
- Royal Canadian Legion Branch 445: 345 Landsdowne St E, Callander, ON P0H 1H0
- North Bay Elk's Lodge #25: 325 Elks Lane, North Bay, ON P1B 7Z4
- May 19 to 25, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- East Ferris Community Centre: 1267 Village Rd, East Ferris, ON P0H 1B0
- Municipality of Powassan: 250 Clarke St, Powassan, ON P0H 1Z0
- Nipissing First Nation Admin. Building: 36 Semo Rd, Nipissing 10, ON P2B 3K2
- May 22 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- St. Bernadette's Parish Hall: 100 Yonge St, Bonfield, ON P0H 1E0
- May 23 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Emmanuel United Church: 395 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2C5
- May 23 to 27, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church: 299 Airport Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 8W7
A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.
Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).
