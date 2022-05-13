TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Advance polls for electoral district 072, Nipissing will be at:­­

­­­­­­­­­­­­May 19 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM :

: Chancellors House: 900 Gormanville Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 9V2

P1B 9V2

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 445: 345 Landsdowne St E, Callander, ON P0H 1H0

P0H 1H0

North Bay Elk's Lodge #25: 325 Elks Lane, North Bay, ON P1B 7Z4

P1B 7Z4 May 19 to 25 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : East Ferris Community Centre: 1267 Village Rd, East Ferris, ON P0H 1B0



Municipality of Powassan : 250 Clarke St, Powassan, ON P0H 1Z0

: 250 Clarke St, P0H 1Z0

Nipissing First Nation Admin. Building: 36 Semo Rd, Nipissing 10, ON P2B 3K2

10, ON P2B 3K2 May 22 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : St. Bernadette's Parish Hall: 100 Yonge St, Bonfield, ON P0H 1E0

P0H 1E0 May 23 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Emmanuel United Church: 395 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2C5

P1A 2C5 May 23 to 27 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church: 299 Airport Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 8W7

A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.

