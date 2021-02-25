OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary to the Governor General is pleased to announce that 98 remarkable individuals have been awarded Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division).

The Meritorious Service Decorations recognize individuals who have performed a deed or an activity in a highly professional manner, or at a very high standard that brings benefit or honour to Canada. Such actions can range from advocacy initiatives and health care services to humanitarian efforts and contributions to the arts.

Honourees announced today have undertaken a variety of inspiring initiatives to support the most vulnerable in their communities, to ensure food security and to provide stable housing. They have also created programs that foster participation and reduce barriers for youth involvement in sport. Some recipients are being honoured for actions performed abroad, where they have provided clean water and sanitation, access to education through scholarships, and empowerment to individuals living in poverty.

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to extraordinary and unprecedented times, and many Canadians rose to the challenge to support and help others. Nominate a deserving person whose contributions have made a difference at the community, provincial or national level, or whose accomplishments have brought honour to Canada at the international level.

Quick facts:

Encouraging excellence is at the core of every governor general's mandate.

The Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division) are among the highest Canadian distinctions that can be awarded.

Any person can nominate someone to be considered for membership in a Canadian order, or to be awarded with a medal or decoration.

Each nomination is researched before being reviewed by an independent advisory committee, which then makes recommendations to the governor general.

