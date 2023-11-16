These outstanding doctoral and master's students are engaged in important heart and/or brain research

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke, along with Brain Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health (CIHR-ICRH), are thrilled to announce the recipients of the first-ever Personnel Awards for Black Scholars. This funding opportunity launched earlier this year with a goal of promoting Black representation within the heart and/or brain health research community.

Congratulations are extended to the following recipients:

MSc Students:

Tyler Agyekum McGill University Kennedy Ayoo University of Toronto Daniel Deletsu McMaster University Patrick Hewan York University Jeremies Ibanga University of Alberta Toluwanimi Faromika York University CeAnn Marks York University Juliana Nunes da Silva University Health Network Daniela Oboh University of Calgary lfeoluwa (Favour) Olaoluwa University of Ottawa Institute of Mental Health Research Samira Omar University of Toronto Rachael Rowe University of Toronto

PhD Students:

Anthonia Aina University of Toronto Deborah Baiden University of Toronto Ismalia De Sousa University of British Columbia Khady Diagne McGill University Amirah-Iman Hicks McGill University Ngozi Iroanyah York University Ibrahim Khodabocus University of Alberta

"We are excited to support so many talented individuals invested in heart and brain health research in Canada, and we were delighted to receive a high volume of qualified applications," says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "These awards will help enable equitable and accessible treatment and care for heart disease and stroke for everyone in Canada."

"We are thrilled to announce the recipients of the Personnel Awards for Black Scholars, marking a significant stride in promoting diversity within the heart and brain health research community," says Dr. Viviane Poupon, President and CEO of Brain Canada. "This program represents a step forward for better brain health for all, while embracing inclusivity and innovation."

"CIHR is committed to strengthening the health research workforce by supporting diverse perspectives, something that is essential for advancing better health for all," says Dr. Brian H. Rowe, Scientific Director, CIHR-ICRH. "The Institute is proud and honoured to partner with Heart & Stroke and Brain Canada in efforts to provide enhanced capacity for Black scholars and their communities, and to advance research excellence in all its diversity."

The multi-year awards provide financial support for 12 master's students for up to two years and seven doctoral students for up to three years. By reducing financial barriers, the awards aim to enable outstanding students to focus on their studies, undertake a program of research, and engage with mentors as part of their training and development.

Funding for the Personnel Awards for Black Scholars has been made possible by contributions from the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) and Brain Canada Foundation; CIHR, Canada's federal health research funding agency, and its Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health; and Heart & Stroke, Canada's leading health charity devoted to heart disease and stroke.

About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for more than 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, with the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. Heartandstroke.ca @heartandstroke

About Brain Canada

Brain Canada plays a unique and invaluable role as a national convenor of those who support and advance brain research. A greater understanding of how the brain works contributes to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure of disorders of the brain, ultimately improving the health outcomes of people in Canada and around the world. To learn more, visit Braincanada.ca @BrainCanada

About the CIHR Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health

At the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), we believe research has the power to change lives. The CIHR Institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health (ICRH) is one of thirteen virtual Institutes, with a focus on supporting research into the causes, mechanisms, prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, support systems, and palliation for a wide range of conditions associated with the heart, lung, brain (stroke), blood, blood vessels, critical care, and sleep. https://cihr-irsc.gc.ca/e/8663.html @CIHR_ICRH

