Kids across Canada designed vehicles to make the world a better place

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Nine Canadian kids were named finalists in a global design competition after coming up with innovative solutions to some of society's biggest challenges. From environmental issues to social tensions, the nine kids from across Canada each designed a unique vehicle to help make the world a better place, and now their innovations will now compete against other designs on the world stage.

Every year, Toyota invites kids across Canada (and around the world) to design a 'dream car' to help make the world a better place. Here are the three Canadian winners (and finalists in the worldwide competition) in each age category (along with their designs):

Under 8 Years Old

Ziyu Alan Wang (age 7, Oakville, ON ). Ziyu's entry – "Twinkle Twinkle Music Car" – flies over the Earth's atmosphere while playing live concerts to "spread joy to the universe". Humans – as well as all other forms of life in space - can enjoy the peaceful melodies.

Brianna Law (age 7, Richmond, BC ). Brianna's entry – "Healicorn that Spreads Love" – is a unicorn-shaped vehicle with the power to heal the environment and spread love to all people. A multi-terrain solution, it filters the Earth's bodies of water to rid them of garbage, while also putting out wildfires on land.

Phoebe Zhang (age 5, Richmond Hill, ON ). Phoebe's entry – "Mobile Candy Shop" –is a mobile candy store providing children with a safe and trusted way to purchase candy in their neighbourhoods

8 to 11 Years Old

Dora Chen (age 11, Foothills, AB). Dora's entry – "Nature Keeper" – is shaped like an Indigenous totem to represent nature. This vehicle fights pollution by sucking up all unclean air and transforming it into a rainbow of hope.

Claire Kim (age 11, Calgary, AB ). Claire's entry – "Happy Family Dream Car" –creates a safe space of joy for families and kids, protecting them from the negativities living outside it.

Louisa Ji (age 11, Vancouver, BC ). Louisa's entry – "Journey Through Earth" – sucks up air pollution from our cities, cleaning and re-releasing it through the car's exhaust pipe as floral-scented air. The vehicle is also an educational tool to teach people about its cutting-edge technology

12 to 15 Years Old

Chloe Ng (age 12, Calgary, AB ). Chloe's entry – "Hydro-Car" – collects and filters water from our oceans to distribute around the world, so everyone can have access to clean, filtered water.

Ryan Chen (age 12, Foothills, AB). Ryan's entry – "Peace Builder" – helps families affected by war by rebuilding buildings, cities and relationships to reunite families.

Haeum Park (age 14, Calgary, AB ). Haeum's entry – "Eco-Friendly Bus" – runs on bio-energy derived from corn, eliminating fossil fuels altogether. It also grows and delivers its own vegetables and fruit.

A panel of distinguished Canadian judges was tasked with assessing the entries from kids across Canada:

Dr. Bonnie Schmidt – President, Let's Talk Science

– President, Let's Talk Science Larry Hutchinson – President and CEO, Toyota Canada

– President and CEO, Toyota Canada Regina Chan – Managing Director, AutoNerve Media

Here's what the judges had to say about the submissions for this year's contest:

"The vision, creativity and innovation presented in the design ideas of Canadian children and youth is truly impressive. With the reoccurring themes of peace, environmental sustainability, and happiness, it's clear to see that these are the leaders of tomorrow." – Larry Hutchinson, President and CEO, Toyota Canada

"The imagination and ingenuity expressed through the concepts of these designs were filled with hope and a deep desire to build a better world. Judging this year's competition was inspiring and made it very difficult to select just nine finalists. Congratulations to all the participants who shared their dream car. Our future is in good hands." – Dr. Bonnie Schmidt, President, Let's Talk Science

"We have many talented young artists across Canada, and I am very impressed with all the entries. Their creativity and vision range from innovative ideas to address social issues to wild ideas beyond our imagination. Their youthful and pure philosophies were embedded in their drawings and they give us hope of a brighter future with better transportation and a cleaner environment." – Regina Chan, Managing Director, AutoNerve Media

The nine Canadian finalists will now be entered into the World Finals of the contest for a chance to win a prize valued at $5,000 USD. Each Canadian finalist also received a $250 online retail gift card to KiwiCo.

First held in 2004 and now one of the world's largest global design contests for children, the Toyota Dream Car Art contest invites future artists, designers and engineers to share their ideas about the future of mobility.

For more about the global Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, click here.

