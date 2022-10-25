Nine Canadian entrepreneurs selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022

Canadian entrepreneurs selected for exceptional business acumen, unflinching determination and innovation in designing solutions

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - EY announces 20 women founders across the US and Canada selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, including 9 Canadian entrepreneurs. This year's winning women will be officially recognized during EY's Strategic Growth Forum® (SGF) in November. The Canadian entrepreneurs include:

"The economic ups and downs of the last year coupled with lingering impacts of the pandemic have presented difficulties for entrepreneurs but it's also given them a chance to do what they do best – innovate," says Brenna Daloise, EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Canada Program Co-Leader. "These trailblazing entrepreneurs are navigating complexity, challenging conventional ways of thinking and driving bold solutions to spur innovation across the economy."

The Class of 2022 comprises 18 fast-growing companies that are diversified in their missions and industries but share the common thread of focusing on social good and sustainability issues, such as disabilities and workplace equity, specialized care, organic food and environmental waste recycling.

"From education and sustainability solutions to tech-enabled health care and wellness products, these Canadian trailblazers are scaling profitable, high-growth companies from coast-to-coast, while innovating and excelling in their respective industries," adds Tiki Cheung, EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Canada Program Co-Leader. "We are incredibly honoured to share their stories and play a role in their journeys to the top."

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the program identifies high-potential women entrepreneurs in Canada and the US, and provides them with the network access, advisors and resources needed to help scale their companies and help them achieve their full potential as market-leading innovators. Through the program, entrepreneurs become part of a global peer community, which includes more than 800 Winning Women in 48 countries. Program participants are offered executive education and introductions to the massive EY global entrepreneurial ecosystem, including alumni in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program and the EY Entrepreneur Access Network.

"By working together through the program, we can address the systematic gender-based hurdles that women business owners often face, while building a more inclusive and prosperous society that inspires the next generation of entrepreneurs to break boundaries," emphasizes Daloise.

To learn more about the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, click here.

