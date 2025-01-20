Nigeria joins RNAO's Best Practice Spotlight Organization program

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario's (RNAO) world-renowned Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) program continues to pave the way internationally. Nigeria's federal ministry of health is officially joining RNAO in a partnership aimed to improve health outcomes in that country at the individual, organizational and health system levels.

As a "BPSO Host," Nigeria's director of nursing Dame Francisca Okafor and her team will lead and oversee 15 organizations across the country's six geographical areas. They will guide and monitor the implementation of four RNAO best practice guidelines (BPG) covering transitions in care and services, person- and family-centred care, diabetic foot ulcers and pressure injury management. These evidence-based guidelines provide recommendations for nurses, interprofessional health teams, educators, leaders and policymakers.

"We're beyond excited to break new ground with Nigeria's federal ministry of health and welcome them to RNAO's BPSO program," says Dr. Doris Grinspun, RNAO CEO and founder of the program. "This partnership marks the beginning of a meaningful journey with the Nigerian government, nurses and other health professionals working to improve the quality of life and health outcomes of the more than 200 million people living in Nigeria. Together, we will inspire others to join our vibrant and impactful social movement of science."

"The federal ministry of health in Nigeria is honoured to join RNAO's BPSO program where we will learn and gain knowledge to improve our quality of service and client experience in a variety of health-care settings," says Okafor. "This initiative positions the nursing division as a key driver of change, enabling us to guide, mentor and supervise the nursing services department of all federal tertiary hospital institutions. We are piloting with 15 sites as BPSO Host, and we look forward to promoting evidence-based practice across Nigeria health facilities and leading the way to excellent health outcomes."

The launch includes an online training session between Jan. 20–23 that involves training from RNAO's expert staff and BPSO presenters from various countries who will share knowledge and their experiences and results of their BPSO journey. The training will be conducted by Dr. Michelle Rey, RNAO's director, International Affairs and Best Practice Guidelines Centre, and Dionne Sinclair, BPSO lead, VP of clinical operations and chief nursing executive at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

RNAO's Best Practice Guideline Program is funded by Ontario's Ministry of Health. It was envisioned by CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun in 1998 and launched in 1999 to provide the best available evidence for patient care across all health sectors and settings, with more than 50 guidelines developed to date. The Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) program supports health service and academic institutions that have formally signed on to implement multiple RNAO evidence-based guidelines over a three-year period, and evaluate their impact on patients, organizations and health system outcomes. Launched in 2003, the BPSO program now has more than 1,500 BPSOs in Ontario, Canada and internationally.

The Federal Ministry of Health is one of the Federal Ministries of Nigeria concerned with the formulation and implementation of policies related to health. It is headed by two Ministers appointed by the President, assisted by a Permanent Secretary, who is a career civil servant. The current Minister of Health is Osagie Ehanire. The current Minister of State for Health is Olorunimbe Mamora.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

