WHITEHORSE (KWANLIN), YT, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated (NICHI) in collaboration with Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, Patty Hajdu announced the recipients of NICHI's expression of need process to address the critical need for safe and affordable urban, rural and northern Indigenous housing projects in Yukon.

Today's announcement includes $34,494,500 in funding for 4 new housing projects led by:

Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Government, Dawson City

Ta'an Kwäch'än Council, Whitehorse

Through the national process, $273.9 million out of a total funding amount of $281.5 million is being distributed to 72 projects across the country aimed at building approximately 3725 units. This funding was provided to Indigenous Services Canada through Budget 2022 and was distributed by NICHI, applying its "For Indigenous, By Indigenous" approach. NICHI brings together Indigenous-led housing, homelessness, and housing-related service delivery organizations to provide lasting solutions that address diverse housing inadequacies including homelessness for Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas.

Over 171,000 Indigenous Peoples in urban, rural and northern areas off reserve are in core housing need according to the 2021 Census. Indigenous Peoples continue to experience core housing needs at a significantly higher rate than non-Indigenous people – with the gap between them being exacerbated by the housing and homelessness crisis and by inadequacies in distinctions-based funding. Through a For Indigenous, By Indigenous approach to Indigenous housing that recognizes Indigenous organizations are best placed to understand the needs of their communities, Indigenous Services Canada is striving to close this gap by 2030.

Access to safe and affordable housing is critical to improving health and social outcomes, and to ensure a better future for Indigenous communities. This funding initiative is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to address the social determinants of health and advance self-determination in alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People Articles 21 and 23.

Quotes

"We're announcing four significant housing projects in Yukon, led by the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Government and the Ta'an Kwach'an Council, with over $34 million invested. These projects, including the eagerly anticipated Elders' Complex in Dawson City, are vital to meeting the unique housing needs of Indigenous communities in Whitehorse and Dawson City.

This effort is about more than just constructing homes; it reflects the resilience of the North, a region that has often been overlooked. By addressing the specific needs of the North, we ensure these communities have access to affordable, culturally appropriate housing.

These developments, including new townhouses, duplexes, and subdivisions, are driven by Indigenous leadership. At NICHI, we support community-led solutions that align with the values and needs of the people we serve. This initiative reinforces our commitment to self-determination and the importance of decisions being made by those who know their communities best."

John Gordon

Chief Executive Officer, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated

"Indigenous communities are best placed to address their unique housing needs. While this announcement represents a step in the right direction, we must continue support quality and appropriate housing for all people. We greatly appreciate the collaboration with NICHI and wholeheartedly support their For Indigenous, By Indigenous approach to improve housing in Yukon communities."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Addressing the housing needs in the Yukon requires a variety of solutions. Today's announcement continues our progress by focusing on an Indigenous-led approach. I commend NICHI and the recipients for their commitment and leadership in this critical area. We value this partnership and are committed to supporting their efforts to ensure that more Indigenous people have access to suitable housing."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick facts

On June 8, 2023 , the Government of Canada announced that the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) would deliver $281.5 million in immediate funding over two years to address the urgent, unmet needs of Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas.

, the Government of announced that the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) would deliver in immediate funding over two years to address the urgent, unmet needs of Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas. NICHI held its expression of need process from late November 2023 to January 12, 2024 , and funding was allocated to 72 non-profit, Indigenous-led housing organizations by an objective, unbiased Project Selection Advisory Council who prioritized urgent and unmet housing need in Indigenous communities across the country. $6.6 million of the total funding amount remains to be allocated.

to , and funding was allocated to 72 non-profit, Indigenous-led housing organizations by an objective, unbiased Project Selection Advisory Council who prioritized urgent and unmet housing need in Indigenous communities across the country. of the total funding amount remains to be allocated. The National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) is an Indigenous-led national housing organization working to ensure that all Indigenous people across Canada have access to supports and services that provide safe, affordable, secure and dignified housing.

have access to supports and services that provide safe, affordable, secure and dignified housing. Support for projects will include funding for acquisitions of new properties and buildings, construction of new facilities, repairs and renovations, housing-related training, growing organizational capacity and administration costs.

