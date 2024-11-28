First Canadian airline to offer customers ability to use facial recognition to board flights

Experience faster, seamless boarding using Air Canada's Digital ID

Soon to be available at additional airports across Canada

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The next evolution of Air Canada's digital experience launches on December 3 with the expansion of the airline's Digital Identification program as a boarding option for almost all of its domestic flights at Vancouver International Airport (YVR). Following a successful pilot project on select flights, Air Canada and YVR are the first in Canada to invest in the technology and equipment to modernize the Canadian airport travel experience by offering travellers the convenience and security of digital recognition at the gate to confirm their identities.

(CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We are thrilled to take a leadership position with the Vancouver Airport Authority in using technology to simplify and transform boarding of almost all our YVR-departing domestic flights. Digital identification is readily used to streamline numerous daily activities including unlocking phones and entering workplaces, and bringing this technology to the gate enhances the travel experience, making boarding flights convenient and effortless. The feedback from customers, notably our frequent flyers, during the pilot phase was very positive. We look forward to expanding this technology to additional airports," said Tom Stevens, Vice President, Canadian Airports and Customer Experience Strategy at Air Canada.

"Together with Air Canada, we are pleased to introduce digital identification as part of the boarding process for domestic flights at YVR. Digital identification will allow travelers to quickly and securely verify their identity at key airport touchpoints – similar to unlocking a smartphone or securing transactions," said Tamara Vrooman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vancouver International Airport (YVR). "This enhanced process will reduce wait times and provide a more convenient and hassle-free journey."

Why Enroll in Air Canada's Digital Identification Program?

New Convenience with Digital ID in the Air Canada app : Building upon the app's top features like real-time flight updates, baggage tracking, and Aeroplan account access, Digital ID introduces a new level of ease when boarding, making your travel experience more connected and hassle-free.

: Building upon the app's top features like real-time flight updates, baggage tracking, and Aeroplan account access, Digital ID introduces a new level of ease when boarding, making your travel experience more connected and hassle-free. Faster Boarding: With Air Canada's Digital ID, there's no need to search for your phone, boarding pass, or physical ID. Simply walk up to the camera screen, and your identity is confirmed in seconds, reducing wait times and simplifying the travel experience. Customers utilizing Digital ID will be among the first to board the aircraft and get settled in sooner.

With Air Canada's Digital ID, there's no need to search for your phone, boarding pass, or physical ID. Simply walk up to the camera screen, and your identity is confirmed in seconds, reducing wait times and simplifying the travel experience. Customers utilizing Digital ID will be among the first to board the aircraft and get settled in sooner. Secure and Seamless: Air Canada's Digital ID technology securely confirms your identity while streamlining the boarding process. Participation is entirely optional and based on your consent, giving you full control over your data.

Digital identification is also available for customers to enter Air Canada's Maple Leaf Lounges in Toronto (YYZ), Calgary and San Francisco, as well as the Air Canada Café in Toronto. Additional airport boarding gates and touchpoints are planned to come on-line in future.

How to enroll

Enrolling in Air Canada's Digital Identification program is easy, quick and completed through the Air Canada app. For more information and a step-by-step guide on how to enroll, visit Air Canada's Digital Identification information page here.

Privacy and security

The Air Canada digital identification system is strictly an optional, consent-based Air Canada program. Customers control when they share biometric and other personal information with Air Canada. Customers who do not wish to utilize digital identification may simply board as they currently do now by presenting their boarding pass and government-issued photo ID for manual ID check and processing.

Air Canada's digital identification is not related to any government-sponsored program such as NEXUS, Global Entry or US CBP Mobile Passport Control (MPC).

About Air Canada

