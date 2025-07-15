Nexans is partnering with Skills Compétences Canada (SCC), a not-for-profit organization that actively promotes careers in skilled trades and technologies.

Nexans will serve as the presenting sponsor for WorldSkills Team Canada 2026.

TORONTO, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nexans, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and energy solutions, today announced its partnership with Skills Compétences Canada (SCC), a not-for-profit organization that actively promotes careers in skilled trades and technologies. As part of the partnership, Nexans will sponsor WorldSkills Team Canada 2026 as they prepare to compete at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, taking place in Shanghai, China, from September 22 to 27, 2026.

"At Nexans, we believe that investing in the next generation of skilled trades talent is essential to building a more sustainable and electrified future," said Dixon Lee, Marketing and Innovation Director at Nexans Canada. "We are proud to support Skills Canada and to champion these incredibly talented young individuals. Their passion, perseverance, and commitment to excellence not only inspire us - they represent the driving force behind the innovation and growth that will shape Canada's industries for years to come."

WorldSkills Team Canada 2026 will represent the country on the international stage, competing against the world's top young professionals in skilled trades and technology. Each competitor has earned their spot through exceptional talent, dedication, and extensive training. This prestigious event will host approximately 1,500 participants from more than 70 countries and regions, competing in over 60 Skill Areas for the title of world champion in their trade or technology.

Through the sponsorship, Nexans reinforces its commitment to cultivating the expertise of the skilled trades for generations to come, empowering Canada's workforce across sectors ranging from energy to manufacturing. This investment will also help to strengthen Canada's competitiveness on the global stage, driving innovation forward as the world becomes even more electrified.

The 48th edition of the WorldSkills Competition will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, drawing an estimated 250,000 spectators. Spanning four days, it stands as the world's largest and most esteemed showcase of skilled trades and technology, and is widely regarded as the pinnacle of vocational training and excellence. The official theme for WorldSkills 2026 is: Master Skills, Change Your Future.

Throughout the year, Canadians can follow the journey of WorldSkills Team Canada 2026 through the Skills Compétences Canada website and social media platforms. Competitor biographies will be released over the summer, with profiles of WorldSkills Experts and Trainers to follow in the coming months. The full list of Team Canada 2026 Experts and Competitors is available now.

To learn more about the event, visit https://worldskills2026.com/

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2024, Nexans generated €7.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication Mael Evin (Havas Paris) Tel. : +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91 [email protected] Christopher Minardi Tel. : (929) 459-4530 [email protected] Relations Investisseurs Audrey Bourgeois

Tel. : +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

[email protected]

SOURCE Nexans