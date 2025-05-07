Nexans presents its Innovation Summit 2025, set to take place in Toronto on October 9, 2025 .

With partners including Electro Federation Canada (EFC), the France Canada Chamber of Commerce (ON, MB), and Habitat for Humanity Canada, the event will convene global leaders in energy, sustainability, and technology to explore timely topics such as electrification, smart cities, and grid modernization

PARIS, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nexans, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and energy solutions, today announced that it will host its Innovation Summit 2025 on October 9, 2025, in Toronto, Canada. The event will bring together the brightest minds in the fields of energy, sustainability, and technology to discuss and address the challenges surrounding the electrification of the future.

The theme of the summit, "A New Era of Electrification," will focus on the urgent call to expand grid capacity in an effort to meet growing demand while reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact. Keynote speakers and panel discussions will explore a wide range of timely topics, including:

Smart Cities : How can we balance technological innovation with sustainability in urban environments?

: How can we balance technological innovation with sustainability in urban environments? Grid Modernization : What strategies can we adopt to increase grid capacity while reducing emissions and waste?

: What strategies can we adopt to increase grid capacity while reducing emissions and waste? Sustainability and Technology: How can we harness the power of emerging technologies to achieve sustainable growth?

In partnership with Electro Federation Canada (EFC), the France Canada Chamber of Commerce (ON, MB) and Habitat for Humanity Canada, the event will also focus on Nexans' sustainability goals commitment, providing insights on the company's path forward and the role it plays in shaping North America's electrification future.

"At the heart of our discussions lies a powerful conviction: sustainable electrification demands audacious investment in innovators and scalable solutions. To shape an electrified future that respects our planet, we must urgently accelerate the deployment of technologies and empower the talent capable of fundamentally redefining how electricity is generated, distributed, and consumed," said Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans.

The event will also be led and concluded with proactive initiatives that reflect Nexans' commitment to innovation and community impact. Leading up to the summit, the Nexans Innovation Challenge will engage university students to develop bold solutions in grid modernization, renewable energy, and smart city technologies, with winners being selected at the event. Following the summit a community initiative in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada, will underscore Nexans' dedication to giving back, highlighting the importance of aligning technological advancement with local engagement.

Guérin further emphasized: "The Nexans Innovation Summit 2025 represents a decisive step forward in our mission to responsibly electrify the world. The challenge of expanding grid capacity sustainably while respecting our environmental commitments requires collective ingenuity, collaboration, and bold action. Nexans is dedicated to mobilizing the brightest minds to drive the transformative solutions our future demands."

To learn more about the event, visit: Nexans Innovation Summit 2025 - Nexans

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2024, Nexans generated €7.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

