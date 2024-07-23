Nexans appoints Timothy King to lead its North American Business Unit

Nexans is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy King as Vice President of BU North America for Nexans' Distribution and Usage AMEA Business

Mr. King brings decades of experience to the role across manufacturing and electrification

This role further emphasizes Nexans commitment to electrification and sustainability across North America

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Nexans, a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services, announces the appointment of Timothy King as Vice President of BU North America for Nexans' D&U AMEA Business.

Mr. King brings two decades of experience starting his career at Pittsburg Plate & Glass where he held multiple finance positions. He began his journey in electrification and sustainability in several roles within Eaton Canada and most recently as the Country President for Southwire Canada.

Tim is a widely respected and proven strategic leader in the industry and is determined to play an integral role in Nexans' continuous transformation journey.

"I am delighted to welcome Timothy King to our team," said Vijay Mahedevan, EVP of Nexans' D&U AMEA Business Group. "His extensive experience in electrification portrays a strong track record of success throughout the industry and I am confident that he will contribute substantially to driving Nexans' continued momentum forward in North America."

"Nexans is a market leader with a long and proud history," said King. " I am honoured to join the Nexans team and look forward to building on the foundation laid by the team to further advance Nexans market presence and strategic vision."

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication Christopher Minardi Tel. : (929) 459-4530 [email protected] Investor relations Elodie Robbe-Mouillot Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87 [email protected]

SOURCE Nexans