Newfoundland and Labrador artist featured on Purolator limited-edition holiday box

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Noah Bender from Newfoundland and Labrador. Once again, last year's artists each nominated a local artist to design the holiday boxes.

The unique boxes provide a festive way to ship during the holidays. This year's collection spotlights the diverse ways families and communities eat, drink and celebrate the season together.

Bender is an illustrator living in St. John's, N.L. Since relocating to the province in 2009, he has actively cultivated his interest in music, photography, painting and digital illustration. His artwork draws inspiration from the daily human experience, and our relationship with the natural world.

"Every year in Port de Grave, N.L., all the fishermen cover their boats out in lights, and people come from all over to see – this was one of the first things that came to mind for my holiday box," said artist Noah Bender. "I illustrated a group of people dining at a large candle lit table floating on an ice pan, including as much of the classic landscape as possible."

Artists from Newfoundland and Labrador, Lily Taylor and Jud Haynes, have also been featured on past Purolator holiday boxes.

Supporting Newfoundland and Labrador food banks

As part of this year's campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to the Community Food Sharing Association through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. This is to help ensure everyone in Newfoundland and Labrador has access to nutritious meals during the holidays. Since 2003, the grassroots program has delivered more than 18 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.

The Community Food Sharing Association is the pivotal agency for food distribution to the hungry in Newfoundland and Labrador. The registered charity is governed by a board of 12 volunteers. A staff of six, with the help of volunteers, collect and distribute food through 55 food banks to over 10,700 people.

"With the holiday season approaching, we expect to see a significant increase in the number of families requiring assistance, as many are struggling to put food on the table," said Tina Bishop, General Manager, The Community Food Sharing Association. "We have a long history with Purolator of working together to help those in need. And the funds, food and awareness raised from this campaign will yet again play a critical role in supporting people facing hunger."

All holiday boxes are available nationwide at Purolator Shipping Centres and select Mobile Quick Stop locations. For more information on the artists and how Purolator is delivering for the holidays, visit purolator.com/holidayspirit.

