All-in-One Tower™ Keeps LG Stick Vacuum Clean, Charged and Ready to Go

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG), a leader in home appliance innovations, continues to deliver 'Innovation for a Better Life' to Canadians by expanding its 2022 lineup of LG CordZero™ stick vacuums, designed with powerful performance that consumers can count on.

The new LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ delivers convenient, cordless cleaning offering a more seamless cleaning process from start to finish. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

The LG CordZero™ lineup features two rechargeable, detachable batteries that let you clean and charge at the same time for up to 120 minutes1 of uninterrupted performance. Upgraded lithium-ion batteries are designed to take repeated charges, and the Smart Inverter™ Motor provides optimal suction power across a range of floor types. The LG CordZero™ lineup is backed by a 10-year limited warranty on the Smart Inverter™ Motor2 for lasting peace of mind. Its portable charging stand offers convenient storage and charging anytime, anywhere and a five-step filtration system that helps to filter 99.99 percent3 of dust.

The 2022 Canadian lineup features four new LG CordZero™ models to meet various consumer needs:

LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ (A937KGMS)

LG CordZero™ ThinQ Kompressor™ Cordless Stick Vacuum with Power Mop (A929KVM)

LG CordZero™ ThinQ Kompressor™ Cordless Stick Vacuum (A927KGMS)

LG CordZero™ A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum (A916BM)

The LG CordZero™ models A937KGMS, A929KVM and A927KGMS feature Kompressor™ technology, an LG proprietary technology that condenses dirt, pet hair and debris, to fit more in the dust bin while maintaining an easy-to-maneuver design. LG Kompressor™ technology more than doubles dust bin capacity4, enabling users to keep cleaning without stopping to empty the bin.

What's more, the LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ (A937KGMS) is LG's first stick vacuum to feature a sleek docking station that automatically empties the vacuum's dust bin while charging both batteries and neatly storing tools and accessories. With a fully automated dust removal system, users can enjoy a hands-free way to deal with dust and debris. Simply dock the vacuum in the tower and the auto-empty feature takes it from there – automatically opening the bin and depositing the contents into a larger, disposable collection bag. This feature takes away the worry of scattering dust and debris all over a clean home, plus users enjoy better suction with an empty dust bin the next time they clean.

Easy Cleaning with Just a Touch

All models in the LG CordZero™ 2022 lineup feature one-touch control allowing users to turn the vacuum on and off or select power levels easily, making cleaning more comfortable and reducing hand strain often caused by having to hold down the power button. The adjustable, telescopic wand offers an additional 9.5 inches of cleaning reach for tall or hard-to-reach areas and can be adjusted easily to a comfortable height for any user. Plus, LG CordZero™ converts to a handheld vacuum instantly.

Hassle-Free Maintenance

LG CordZero™ vacuums feature removable, washable filters. Unlike other vacuums that only let users remove the filter, washable filters and the cyclone system on both the CordZero™ vacuum and tower can be removed for easy cleaning. This improves airflow and performance. The LG ThinQ® mobile app also offer step-by-step guides and smartphone reminders for routine maintenance on select models.

Starting at $729.99, LG CordZero™ vacuums are available at select retailers. For more information, visit LG.ca.

1 In normal mode without Power Nozzles using two batteries. 2 1 yr (parts & labour), 10 yrs for Smart Inverter motor (part only). See manual or lg.com for details. 3 Based on testing performed by SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH on April 24, 2018. 4 Vs. previous models

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

