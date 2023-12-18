New Year, New Lineup: CTV Announces 2024 Midseason Premiere Dates, Featuring Highly Anticipated New and Returning Series

– New CTV Original 10-part crime-drama SIGHT UNSEEN (Jan. 21) joins CTV's schedule along with new unscripted series AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE (Jan. 1), and the Canadian television debut of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Jan. 2) –

– Justin Hartley led drama TRACKER (Feb. 11) lands coveted post-SUPER BOWL timeslot –

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - CTV confirmed today initial midseason premiere dates, providing a consistently strong lineup every night of the week, featuring returning scripted programming, gripping new series, and celebrated CTV Originals.

Headlining CTV's winter 2024 schedule is an array of established hits and new scripted series, including:

Court returns to session in Season 2 of NIGHT COURT , starring THE BIG BANG THEORY's Melissa Rauch and multi Emmy Award-winner John Larroquette , airing Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Jan. 2

, starring THE BIG BANG THEORY's and multi Emmy Award-winner , airing at , beginning CTV delivers the Canadian television debut of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING , starring Steve Martin , Martin Short and Selena Gomez , airing three episodes of the first season nightly on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Jan. 2

, starring , and , airing three episodes of the first season nightly on , beginning MAGNUM P.I. returns with its final two episodes Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. ET /PT

returns with its final two episodes at Canadian Screen Award-winning CTV Original TRANSPLANT returns Fridays at 9 p.m . ET/PT beginning Jan. 5 with its final three episodes, culminating with the series finale on Jan. 19

returns at beginning with its final three episodes, culminating with the series finale on Time-travelling sci-fi drama LA BREA returns for its third and final season Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Jan. 9 on CTV2

returns for its third and final season at , beginning on CTV2 As previously announced, new CTV Original, 10-part crime-drama SIGHT UNSEEN , starring newcomer Dolly Lewis alongside Agam Darshi (DMZ), Jarod Joseph (THE 100), and Daniel Gillies (VIRGIN RIVER) debuts with a special preview Sunday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET /PT following the NFL Divisional game, before settling into its regular timeslot, Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT , beginning Jan. 22

, starring newcomer alongside Agam Darshi (DMZ), (THE 100), and (VIRGIN RIVER) debuts with a special preview at following the NFL Divisional game, before settling into its regular timeslot, at , beginning Fan favourite comedies THE CONNERS returns Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET /PT for its sixth season; followed by Season 2 of NOT DEAD YET at 8:30 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Feb. 7 – with Emmy ® award-winning actor Brad Garrett joining the cast

returns at for its sixth season; followed by Season 2 of at , beginning with Emmy award-winning actor joining the cast TRACKER, starring and executive produced by Justin Hartley (THIS IS US), premieres in the highly coveted post-SUPER BOWL timeslot, Sunday, Feb. 11 at approximately 10 p.m. ET/PT, before settling into its regular Sundays at 9 p.m. ET /PT timeslot

