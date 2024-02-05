TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Cozy up and savour a moment of delicious comfort with the new Tim Hortons winter beverage lineup, including hot and iced Fudge Brownie Lattes and Marble Swirl Hot Chocolates.

Both Tims hot and iced Fudge Brownie Lattes are handcrafted with our freshly ground espresso beans, Fudge Brownie syrup, and your choice of dairy or dairy alternative. The hot Fudge Brownie Latte is also finished off with a layer of whipped topping and delicious marble chocolate curls.

New winter beverages at Tims: Sip on some delicious new hot and cold drinks including Fudge Brownie Lattes and Marble Swirl Hot Chocolates. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Plus, a Tims classic has been elevated to enjoy as a decadent treat all winter long: try our new Marble Swirl Hot Chocolate, which features a swirl of whipped topping and marble chocolate curls. Guests can also choose white hot chocolate as an alternate base for their Marble Swirl Hot Chocolate at participating Tims restaurants.

"Whether you're at the ice rink, taking the kids tobogganing, or running errands on a cold Canadian winter day, nothing completes the experience quite like having a hot and delicious beverage from Tims in your hands," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"We've crafted a new collection of winter beverages to give guests some new flavour experiences to savour and get cozy with throughout the season."

Pair the new Fudge Brownie Lattes and Marble Swirl Hot Chocolates with Tims limited-time-only Retro Donuts, including the Dutchie, Blueberry Fritter, Cinnamon Sugar Twist and Walnut Crunch!

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]