BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - A new website has been launched to provide updates from four Indigenous communities participating in the PATHWAYS Indigenous Health Collaborations projects – www.IndigenousHealthPathways.ca. These projects are empowering members living with diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) through innovative health care approaches and accelerated guideline-based treatments. The site provides updates on community-driven projects from the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council in British Columbia, Maskwacis in Alberta, Métis Federation of Manitoba, and Wagmatcook First Nation in Nova Scotia. In addition, the site provides resources on diabetes and COPD and the policy framework the projects are rooted in.

"Our new website is the foundation for us to communicate the progression and success of our four pilot programs," says Keith Leclaire, Chairperson, PATHWAYS Advisory Circle. "These projects will help Indigenous communities explore what is possible in how we approach diabetes and COPD care in culturally appropriate ways."

Following guidance from a national Indigenous Advisory Circle, the projects in these communities are designed to support those who have been significantly disadvantaged by chronic illnesses and depleted mental health resources. The partnership between Bimaadzwin and Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. is providing much-needed funding to ensure the delivery of the projects in a progressive, patient-focused way.

"Our investment in the PATHWAYS program, including this website, is one way we're working to improve the health and wellness of Indigenous Peoples across Canada," says Andrea Sambati, President and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. "We're committed to improving livesand creating a world in which health care is a top priority for all communities and both the private and public sectors."

Further investments in other chronic illnesses that disproportionately affect Indigenous Peoples - such as interstitial lung disease – are being planned and will be announced on the new website.

ABOUT BIMAADZWIN

An Indigenous-led consulting and policy group founded by former Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day, our focus is enabling First Nations communities to successfully reconstitute Nationhood by advancing health governance and economic development.

ABOUT BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM (CANADA) LTD.

Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. takes a long-term perspective. Approximately 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. employs approximately 600 people across Canada. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca .

