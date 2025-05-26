BURLINGTON, ON, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - New outcomes from Boehringer Ingelheim Canada's Access for Health Education and Disease Management (AHEAD) program underscores the essential role that allied health professionals and disease management education play in the lives of Canadians living with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

According to a 2025 survey, Boehringer's innovative national program, AHEAD, has helped patients become active partners in their care by improving their understanding and self-management of their own health conditions.

"The program has been instrumental in enhancing patient education at our clinic. Having resources on-site, where patients are comfortable and familiar with the staff, has removed barriers to access and created a positive patient experience," said Dr. Matthew D'Mello, Community Family Physician at the Glazier Medical Clinic in Oshawa, Ontario.

A survey of the participating allied healthcare professionals revealed that 97 per cent of respondents felt the AHEAD program addressed a specific gap or need, with patients reporting an 88 per cent improvement in their quality of life and a 92 per cent enhancement in disease management.

AHEAD was implemented in over 70 primary and specialty care clinics across Canada for the duration of 2024, reaching about 3,200 patients. The program focused on optimizing disease management through guideline-directed medical therapy, seeking to improve health outcomes with the potential to reduce rehospitalization rates, and decrease emergency department visits. Educators offered culturally diverse, accessible support, allowing participants to receive care how and where it was most impactful for them.

"I am grateful for the incredible opportunity provided by the AHEAD program. It has enabled me to educate patients about their diabetes focusing on self-management, setting realistic goals, identifying individual barriers, and offering solutions to positively impact their health journeys," said Mrudula Golla, a pharmacist and diabetes educator in Oshawa, Ontario

"We are excited to see the implementation of the AHEAD program has succeeded in addressing the needs of people living with type 2 diabetes," says Dr. Rasha Eldesouky Abouelabbas, Vice President, Medical and Regulatory Affairs Boehringer Ingelheim Canada. "As a system collaborator, Boehringer is proud to continue investing in programs like AHEAD to address critical gaps in the healthcare system, making a meaningful impact in the lives of patients and the system as a whole."

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 500 people across Canada.

