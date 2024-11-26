Burlington, ON, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - In honour of Diabetes Awareness Month, the Canadian Diabetes Prevention Program (CDPP), a collaborative initiative between LMC Healthcare, Diabetes Canada, INTERVENT and Boehringer Ingelheim Canada (Boehringer), and funded in part by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), releases promising preliminary results showing a significant impact on the resolution of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes prevention among high-risk Canadians with a completely virtual approach. Over a 12-month period, the CDPP delivered personalized, digital health coaching interventions to support lifestyle modifications, long-term health improvements, and promote sustainable health changes.

The CDPP targeted Canadians at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes and used a digital platform, INTERVENT, to offer participants online and telephone health coaching sessions. Throughout the program, participants received personalized guidance from health coaches with an appropriate healthcare degree, who received specific training from INTERVENT in program content and coaching techniques for exemplary delivery of the CDPP program. Over the first three months, participants engaged in weekly sessions, shifting to monthly check-ins for the remaining nine months, including a total of 22 private telehealth coaching sessions.

Data collection through the platform documented clinical and behavioral outcomes, as well as adherence to guideline-based medical therapies. Overall, 2,133 individuals were enrolled in the CDPP, all at high risk for type 2 diabetes. The program results reflect a meaningful transformation in participants' health:

80.8 per cent of participants overall showed an improvement in glucose levels, regardless of prior prediabetes history.

There was an 87.2 per cent relative increase in the number of CDPP participants not having prediabetes or diabetes at their 12-month follow-up compared to baseline.

Significant weight and waist circumference reduction was achieved.

Positive lifestyle changes, such as increased physical activity and vegetable intake, were reported across the participant group.

Dr. Harpreet Bajaj, Medical Director, Endocrine and Metabolic Research, LMC Healthcare, and leading physician on the CDPP initiative, expressed optimism about the results, stating: "This program has underscored the potential of digital health interventions for the resolution of prediabetes and preventing the onset of type 2 diabetes. The impact we're seeing speaks to the power of individualized health coaching together with digital accessibility that can easily be scaled up to cover the whole of Canada's population to empower fellow Canadians to take control of their health."

One participant shared their experience: "Because of this program, I no longer have prediabetes; I have increased mobility, I have adopted healthy lifestyle changes that I can maintain. I passed a stress test at the cardiologist for the first time in 20 years. I can wear a sweater under my coat and feel so much better all around. These things make a huge difference in my ability to participate in life, and to my overall health."

While the CDPP has concluded, its success signals a pivotal moment in the fight against type 2 diabetes. The program has laid critical groundwork, showing how digital health interventions can transform lives. The hope is that these findings will inspire further efforts to prevent diabetes in Canada and beyond.

"We are committed to advancing health solutions, and the results of the CDPP affirm our commitment to innovative approaches to improving health outcomes for people affected or living with type 2 diabetes," says Annie Beauchemin, Head of Market Access, Boehringer Ingelheim Canada. "The strides made here represent an exciting potential for future health outcomes across Canada."

The success of the CDPP reflects the broader vision of creating better healthcare solutions and positively impacting the lives of Canadians. This program's achievements demonstrate the effectiveness of digital health coaching as a scalable solution to diabetes prevention. As Canada faces a continued rise in diabetes, the insights gained from the CDPP are an essential guide to creating accessible, impactful health solutions for Canadians.

LMC Healthcare

LMC Healthcare (LMC) is Canada's largest specialist care provider in diabetes & endocrinology. LMC offers multiple diabetes-related services under one roof, increasing care quality, coordination, and convenience for patients. In addition to addressing the immediate diabetes-related medical needs of patients, LMC's multidisciplinary team provides education, coaching, and preventive-care services to improve patient health outcomes and minimize the risk of diabetes-related complications. The LMC team consists of world-renowned Endocrinologists; Certified Diabetes Educators (CDEs), Dietitians, Nurses, and Pharmacists; Optometrists and Opticians; Chiropodists; Health Coaches; and Clinical Research Professionals. LMC's unique care delivery model makes it easier for patients to better manage their diabetes and lead healthier lives. Learn more at: lmc.ca

Public Health Agency of Canada

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is part of the federal health portfolio. Its activities focus on protecting against threats to public health, preventing and reducing diseases and injury, and promoting health, well-being and equity. Through the Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund (HCCF), PHAC supports projects that address unhealthy eating, tobacco cessation and prevention and physical inactivity. Projects funded through the HCCF help lower the risk of chronic disease, including type 2 diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disease. The HCCF program supports interventions that focus on people who face health inequalities and are at greater risk of developing chronic disease.

Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 500 people across Canada. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/ca

INTERVENT

INTERVENT is a physician-led, global, behaviour change and population health management company that provides its credible, trusted and proven services primarily via digital and telehealth approaches. INTERVENT develops, licenses and provides evidence-based, technology-enabled, data-driven programs for the prevention and management of multiple chronic diseases and cost-drivers. INTERVENT's programs have been proven effective for widely diverse groups of individuals in more than 120 published scientific abstracts and manuscripts, including randomized and independently-conducted clinical trials published in prestigious, peer-reviewed scientific journals. More than two million individuals have participated in INTERVENT's programs, including patients from over 140 medical centers as part of current landmark multi-center chronic disease prevention/management-related clinical trials. Learn more at interventhealth.com.

