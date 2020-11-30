New virtual holiday market offers gifts that give twice

"Every handcrafted item is a gift that gives twice," said Louis de Melo, CEO of Sinai Health Foundation. "The heartwarming experience of the holidays could be even more profound if you knew that your gift will also help our frontline champions of care."

Some of the items available include:

Luxury bespoke soy candle from Spark Candles

Ethically and responsibly sourced coffee from All For One Support

Clothing and gifts for dog parents by Toronto Dog Moms

Branded PPE from The Sinai Shop

Instead of holiday parties, people are also encouraged to come together virtually to create a special celebration page and invite friends and family. You can also donate in a loved one's name instead of buying a traditional gift.

"Philanthropy plays an essential role in enabling discovery and research, which in turn fuels the future of care," de Melo said. "It provides things like equipment, beds, and research, which are not covered by government dollars. Your holiday spending could spread so much joy to others."

Mount Sinai Hospital, Bridgepoint Active Healthcare and Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) are leaders in care for moms and babies, cancer, chronic diseases, palliative care and research. Funds raised also fuel research at the LTRI, including work on treatments and better testing for COVID-19.

Visit supportsinai.ca/holidaymarket to shop Sinai Health's holiday market or share the gift of care this holiday season. Follow @sinaihealthfoundation on Instagram/Facebook and @SinaiHealth on Twitter for news and use the hashtag #SharetheCare.

About Sinai Health Foundation

Sinai Health Foundation takes the vision of Sinai Health's physicians, clinicians, scientists, and healthcare providers and helps turn it into a reality. Philanthropy is essential for advancing research, care, and outcomes for those facing cancer, a high-risk pregnancy, stroke recovery, and other conditions and diseases. Thanks to philanthropy, SHF helps fund world-class facilities and offers patients access to some of the most impactful clinical trials and studies that have taken place over the past 30 years.

