, including Timbits Socks and the Birthday Cake Timbits Ornament. This year's holiday collection, which has the theme "There's Snowplace Like Tims," also features new versions of our annual holiday merchandise favourites including the new tree ornament, ceramic mug and stainless-steel tumblers.

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The 2022 Tims Holiday Merchandise Collection is now available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants nationwide and there's a Tims gift ready to wrap for everyone on your list!

From festive Tims socks and snow globes, to the annual Tims tree ornament, seasonal mug, tumblers and more, the "There's Snowplace Like Tims"-themed collection has a range of gift options to help you get your holiday shopping done on your next Tims run.

New Tim Hortons Sherpa throw, stocking, snow globe, and festive socks, among the giftable items in the 2022 Tims Holiday Merchandise Collection (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) New Tim Hortons Sherpa throw, stocking, snow globe, and festive socks, among the giftable items in the 2022 Tims Holiday Merchandise Collection (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Here's a look at what's NEW for this year in the 2022 Tims Holiday Merchandise Collection:

Tims Snow Globe: Spark joy with the Tim Hortons Snow Globe which features a Tims-inspired winter wonderland scene amidst a swirl of snowy delight. $19.95*





Also available in miniature as a Tim Card ® holder to hang on any holiday tree. $5.95*





New versions of our annual holiday merchandise favourites include:

Birthday Cake Timbits ® Ornament : Complete with a striped bow for extra flair, this Timbits ® -themed ornament is sure to add cheer to your collection of holiday décor. $9.95*





This newly designed ivory mug features a debossed tree and a speckled matte finish for an understated holiday design that can be enjoyed all year long. Stainless-Steel Tumbler: Toast the season with this double walled stainless-steel tumbler featuring a magical, snowy forest scene. Available in black and white. $19.95*

"Throughout the holidays and year-round, Canadians celebrate special moments with gifts from Tim Hortons," said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty. "This year's holiday collection is a curated set of gifts to help guests create warm and special moments for everyone on their list. We're excited to help guests fill this season with a little extra holiday magic from Tims."

*Prices may vary. Product availability varies by restaurant. While supplies last.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capp® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

