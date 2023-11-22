Give the gift of Tims with a three-pack of Tims Scented Candles (in Apple Fritter, French Vanilla Cappuccino, and Maple scents); a Snowy Timbits® Night 500-Piece Puzzle, or the new limited-edition Tim Hortons Winter Blend Fine Grind Coffee and Candy Cane Hot Chocolate Mix .





Help a loved one add to their Tims collection with new versions of annual Tim Hortons holiday merchandise favourites including the Tims Holiday Snow Globe, Ornament, Ceramic Mug and Stainless Steel Travel Mug. Plus, pick up some Hot Chocolate Ornaments as a fun gift to include with your holiday cards.

And don't forget to check out TimShop.ca, featured on the Tims app, for exclusive Tims holiday apparel:

Proudly share your love for Tims and the holiday season with the festive and kitschy limited-edition Tim Hortons Holiday Sweater. Complete your outfit with the three-pack of Tim Hortons Holiday Socks . Plus, stay warm with the Always Fresh merino wool blend toque.

"Every year, Canadians love browsing our holiday merchandise collection and doing a little shopping during their Tims Runs," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"We're excited to be offering some really fun new gift ideas that guests' family, friends and co-workers will love to receive, plus new versions of some familiar classics that Tims fans collect and bring out every holiday season."

Tim Hortons holiday merchandise is available at participating Tims restaurants in Canada while supplies last. Availability varies by restaurant.

Tim Hortons Winter Blend Coffee and K-Cups, as well as Candy Cane Hot Chocolate Mix are also available at grocery stores across Canada including at Walmart, Sobeys, Loblaws and Giant Tiger stores.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over almost 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

