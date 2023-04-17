The Tim Hortons Legends Trading Cards features 180 of some of the best and most influential players to hit the ice, including: Wayne Gretzky , Hayley Wickenheiser , Patrick Roy , Angela James , Mario Lemieux , Ray Bourque , Jayna Hefford , Steve Yzerman , Martin St. Louis , and many more.

TORONTO, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Tim Hortons is launching the first-ever Tim Hortons Legends Trading Cards set, featuring 180 of some of the best and most influential NHL Alumni and Team Canada Women's hockey players to hit the ice, including Wayne Gretzky, Hayley Wickenheiser, Patrick Roy, Angela James and many more.

NEW Tim Hortons Legends Trading Cards launch today featuring NHL Alumni and Team Canada Women’s legends including Wayne Gretzky, Hayley Wickenheiser, Patrick Roy, Angela James, and many more! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

As part of Tims ongoing commitment to grow the game for women and young girls across Canada, the Tim Hortons Legends Trading Card set also features 25 women who played for Team Canada throughout the years. Among them is Angela James, who was also profiled in the Tim Hortons Let's Up Our Game campaign sharing her triumphs and challenges as a Black female hockey player.

"I'm so proud to be a part of this collection of legendary hockey players that features Canadian women who have been spearheading change and creating opportunities to make hockey more accessible and inclusive for everyone," says James, who was one of the first two women to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, along with being the first openly-gay player and the second Black player to be inducted into the Hall.

The Tim Hortons Legends Trading Cards collectable binder and the front of each pack of cards feature Wayne Gretzky, Hayley Wickenheiser and Patrick Roy. Hayley Wickenheiser and Ray Bourque also star in a TV commercial alongside Wayne Gretzky, in which they reflect on some of their most legendary moments on the ice.

"Being a part of the Tim Hortons Legends Trading Cards set has been a wonderful experience and a chance to re-live some of the biggest moments of my career," says Wayne Gretzky. "It was great to work with Hayley and Ray and celebrate our accomplishments together."

Collectors also have a chance to win autographed cards in their packs of Tim Hortons Legends Trading Cards including: 1 of 99 Wayne Gretzky signed cards, 1 of 33 Patrick Roy signed cards, and 1 of 22 Hayley Wickenheiser signed cards. The Tim Hortons Legends Trading Cards set also includes five special "World's Best" insert cards featuring Canada's Wayne Gretzky and Hayley Wickenheiser, the United States' Brett Hull, Sweden's Nicklas Lidstrom and Finland's Teemu Selanne.

Collect to Win Golden cards can also be found in some packs, giving collectors the chance to win autographed and framed Legends jerseys and instant wins of donut, coffee and tea prizes.*

A pack of three cards is available for $1 with the purchase of a qualifying beverage, or for $1.99 without a qualifying beverage. Participating restaurants will also have a Tim Hortons Legends Trading Card collection binder available for $19.99. †



* No purchase necessary for contest entry. See here for contest rules.





† Prices may vary. Available participating Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada while supplies last.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

About the NHL Alumni Association

The NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA), established in 1999, is an organization devoted to bettering the lives of all former NHL players and their families. The NHLAA exemplifies this commitment to its members in many different ways, including financial assistance, mental and emotional wellness support, physical care, post-playing career transition and family aid, all in furtherance of its efforts to 'Honour the Past'. Since its inception, the NHLAA has become the largest membership of retired professional hockey players and focuses on making tomorrow better than today for all NHL Alumni throughout their journey. To learn more, and to view our latest news posts, please visit us at www.nhlalumni.com.

