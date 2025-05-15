TELUS Customers can now access exciting and exclusive benefits, unlocking elevated status with each qualifying service

WestJet welcomed as inaugural partner, offering travel perks for members and integration into WestJet Rewards program

VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS is launching a new national rewards program, offering its customers more value than ever before with TELUS Rewards – the first and only Canadian telecom loyalty program of its kind. The new TELUS Rewards program features a tiers-based system, rewarding customers for their loyalty and providing elevated status which can unlock exclusive benefits and perks such as:

TELUS Perks: Enjoy TELUS benefits such as international roaming passes, complimentary services such as a Mobile Klinik screen protector and TELUS Health MyPet virtual consultations, contest entries, and more.

Enjoy TELUS benefits such as international roaming passes, complimentary services such as a Mobile Klinik screen protector and TELUS Health MyPet virtual consultations, contest entries, and more. Partner Perks: Coming soon, TELUS will welcome WestJet as its inaugural premium partner, introducing exciting travel perks for members and account linking, where members can earn and redeem across TELUS Rewards and WestJet Rewards. This is the first of our strategic partnerships bringing exclusive partner perks to our TELUS Rewards members.

Coming soon, TELUS will welcome WestJet as its inaugural premium partner, introducing exciting travel perks for members and account linking, where members can earn and redeem across TELUS Rewards and WestJet Rewards. This is the first of our strategic partnerships bringing exclusive partner perks to our TELUS Rewards members. Rewards Catalogue: Redeem points for bill credits, gift cards, contest entries and more, plus enjoy access to discounts from everyday brands.

"At TELUS, our customers have always been at the heart of everything we do," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "Our new TELUS Rewards program demonstrates our team's unwavering commitment to putting customers first. As we continue to expand our services and welcome new customers across Canada, this program is our way of thanking our clients for choosing to be part of our TELUS family. We are thrilled to offer a rewards experience that grows with our customers, reflecting the value we place on earning their trust."

The new TELUS Rewards revolutionizes the already successful and award-winning program in British Columbia and Alberta, welcoming all TELUS customers across Canada and our TELUS Privilèges members from Quebec. As a unified national program, members only need one qualifying TELUS service to join, and can progress through Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tiers as they add more qualifying TELUS services—whether it's Mobility, Internet, Optik TV or SmartHome Security.

In addition to a wide range of perks and catalogue options, TELUS Rewards members also have the opportunity to donate their points to the TELUS Future Friendly Foundation. These TELUS Rewards points will go towards supporting Canadian youth-serving charities that focus on health and education, awarding post-secondary bursaries to socially-minded students who are experiencing financial hardship, and providing humanitarian relief in response to natural disasters and tragedies when they arise in our communities.

To learn more about TELUS Rewards, visit telus.com/my-rewards .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing more than 76 million lives worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company. For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

