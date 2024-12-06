FORT PROVIDENCE, NT, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is contributing $7.18 million through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI), towards a new emergency shelter for Indigenous women, their children and 2SLGBTQI+ persons fleeing gender-based violence in Fort Providence. A subsidy from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is also being provided for ongoing operations and support.

The announcement was made by Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories and Michael Vandell, Chief of Deh Gáh Got'ı̨ę First Nation.

The shelter will have 20 units and 60 beds. It will also have services available designed to foster overall well-being and improve long-term outcomes for residents.

They also announced federal funding of $4.9 million for three infrastructure projects in Fort Providence, Simpson Island and Yellowknife. One will help build a new water treatment facility and a drinking water reservoir for Fort Providence, which will replace the aging system. The camp will include one-bedroom and family cabins, a main lodge with kitchen and dining areas, a firepit with seating, and an arbor gathering area by the water. Finally, a new chiller unit for is being installed in the Legislative Assembly in Yellowknife.

Quotes:

"We know that the experiences of Indigenous women and gender-diverse individuals experiencing homelessness are unique and different, and so they require a more compassionate and tailored experience for their well-being. The federal government recognizes these distinct needs and has committed to supporting inclusive and equitable solutions, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of gender identity, have access to safe resources and services. Additionally, we will continue to invest in infrastructure to eliminate the gaps in services that northerners experience. Today's announcement will ensure continued and improved water quality and access for residents in Fort Providence, a much needed gathering camp for the Metis community in Fort Resolution to be able to connect with their culture, and improved air quality for all who work in and visit our Territorial Legislative Assembly. We will continue to work with northerners on their priorities for their communities." – Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Everyone deserves to live free from violence. Yet, far too often, Indigenous women, their children, and 2SLGBTQI+ people face disproportionate risks simply because of their gender or identity. That's why the opening of Providence Shelter is so important. With 60 rent-free beds, this shelter will offer a safe haven for those escaping violence, providing critical support in times of need. This project reflects our plan to address the national tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. It's a step toward healing, undoing generational harms, and ensuring that everyone has the safety and dignity they deserve." – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"These investments in our NWT communities show a commitment from all levels of government to provide clean, sustainable drinking water, and supports shelters for those in need. Cultural camp funding builds our communities and strengthens our residents by providing a venue for traditional activities. We will continue to find unique investments that meet the needs of our communities, and our residents." – Vince McKay, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, Government of the Northwest Territories

"Infrastructure Canada's Investment funding program has provided an opportunity for enhancements to the communities dated and deteriorated system for treating and distribution of drinking water. Providing a dependable water source and upgrades to the Water Treatment Plant ensures safe drinking water for all Hamlet of Fort Providence residents for many years to come." – His Worship Danny Beaulieu, Mayor of Hamlet of Fort Providence

"Today's announcement marks a significant step forward for our resilient community. The shelter will serve as a safe haven, addressing the unique needs of Indigenous women, children, and the 2SLGBTQ+ community. By empowering and supporting our most vulnerable members, we strengthen the entire community. Together, we are dedicated to creating an environment where everyone feels protected, supported, and inspired to thrive." – Michael Vandell, Chief of Deh Gáh Got'ı̨ę First Nation

Quick facts:

Funding for today's announcement is as follows: Providence Shelter project: $7,183,279.78 from the federal government through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The Fort Providence Water Treatment Plant and Reservoir: $3,580,875 from the federal government through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). the Simpson Islands Métis All-Season Cultural Gathering Camp: $1,083,05 from the government through the ICIP. the Legislative Assembly Chiller Unit project: $305,578 from the federal government through the ICIP.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

The $420 million Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The funding is part of the $724.1 million budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is allocating $420 million over 5 years to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is investing $304 .1 million over five years, and $96 .6 million annually to support the operational costs of new shelters and transition homes and expand funding for culturally relevant violence prevention activities.

was launched in to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. CMHC and ISC sought input from Indigenous organizations and subject matter experts to form committees and develop the evaluation process.

Eligible applications are evaluated by Indigenous-led committees comprised of representatives from CMHC, ISC, Indigenous organizations, subject matter experts in shelters and housing delivery, as well as people with lived experience. This ensures selected projects are culturally appropriate and meet the needs of clients. The committees provide overall direction and prioritization, as well as review and score proposals.

The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Call for Justice 4.7, 16.19 and 18.25 of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls call for all governments to support the establishment and funding of shelters, safe spaces, transition homes, second-stage housing, and services for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is available to provide emotional support and crisis referral services to individuals impacted by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-844-413-6649. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

