Save Your Skin Foundation teams up with two Ontario medical students to launch Sty-Lives (Styling Hair & Saving Lives), aimed at increasing early detection of skin cancer

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - A new program has just launched to educate and support hairstylists and barbers to detect suspicious skin lesions on the ears, face, and scalp of their clients. Through the Sty-Lives program and video, participating salons and barbershops are provided with training materials and resources, and are taught how to detect suspicious spots.

The project is being led by Dr. Miranda Waugh, first year Dermatology resident at the University of Ottawa, and Shannon D'Angelo, medical student at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, with the support of Save Your Skin Foundation, and leading Dermatologists Dr. Lyne Giroux (Sudbury), Dr. David Zloty (Vancouver) and Dr. Joel Claveau (Québec City). Medical students from across the country have been recruited to help lead this effort in their respective regions.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in Canada and incidence rates have been on the rise for the past 30 years1. Prompt detection and diagnosis can lead to earlier treatment, improved mortality and better overall patient outcomes2. Skin cancers that are located on the scalp, neck, or face are associated with higher rates of recurrence and are historically more aggressive3. Unfortunately, these high-risk areas are often difficult for patients to detect via self-examination.

"Sty-Lives is a project that was created after identifying the need for more education and awareness around potentially dangerous skin cancers in a field whose focus revolves around hard to visualize areas of the scalp and head," says Dr. Waugh. "Many patients seek care due to skin concerns raised by their hairstylists and it was important to help support them in this role and empower them with resources."

The purpose of the project is to help facilitate communication between the client and their healthcare provider, leading to earlier detection of potentially dangerous skin cancers. The goal is to help with detection, not with diagnosis. There have been a number of studies from the U.S. which suggest hairstylists, when appropriately trained, can be involved in the detection of skin cancers and suspicious lesions, and are often very willing to do so4 5.

"This program has the potential to make such a huge impact. I had a squamous cell carcinoma on my scalp that was spotted by my hairstylist," says Kathy Barnard, Founder/President of Save Your Skin Foundation. "I'm a stage 4 melanoma survivor, so I am checking my skin all the time, but because of where the lesion was, I didn't see it."



All hair professionals in Canada are eligible to participate. If interested, please visit www.saveyourskin.ca/sty-lives to learn more and to register.

About Save Your Skin Foundation

Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is a patient-led not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against non-melanoma skin cancers, melanoma, and ocular melanoma through education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives across Canada. SYSF provides a community of oncology patient and caregiver support throughout the entire continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to survivorship. Please visit saveyourskin.ca for more information.

