Through their novels, plays, poetry and essays, these writers inspire and enlighten readers throughout Canada and around the world.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today Canada Post issued new stamps honouring five gifted authors, each of whom brings a unique perspective to the canon of French-Canadian literature.

Through their work, they offer unique observations of humanity's flaws and aspirations, interpreting the world around them with honesty and compassion. Recognized throughout la Francophonie for their talents and accomplishments, and recipients of national and international accolades, these distinguished writers have brought French-Canadian literature to the world stage.

Canada Post has a long tradition of celebrating Canadian cultural achievement and has featured numerous English- and French-speaking authors on stamps. This issue is a celebration of contemporary French-Canadian writing, emphasizing authors from francophone communities across the country.

Marie-Claire Blais (1939-2021)

Born and raised in the working-class Québec neighbourhood of Limoilou, Blais wrote her first novel, La belle bête, before turning 20. With raw language – new to Quebec writing at the time – the book became an instant Quebec classic. Blais' novels, plays, scripts and poems, known for their lyricism and complexity, depict a harsh world that can also be full of tenderness and compassion. During a prolific career, she received numerous awards, including four Governor General's Literary Awards.

Jean Marc Dalpé (b. 1957)

Playwright, actor, poet, novelist and translator, Dalpé is a leading figure in the Franco-Ontarian cultural movement. Cofounder of Théâtre de la Vieille 17, which is dedicated to developing French-language theatre in Ontario, Dalpé's writing explores the alienation of minorities. He taught at the National Theatre School of Canada and is the recipient of three Governor General's Literary Awards.

Dany Laferrière (b. 1953)

Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Laferrière fled to Montréal in 1976 to escape dictatorship.

His unique depiction of everyday life paints a vivid picture of the human condition, and his autobiographical and poetic novels have established him as a major chronicler of his time. He became the first Haitian, and the first Canadian, elected to the Académie française, and his internationally translated works have won numerous honours, including a Governor General's Literary Award.

Antonine Maillet (b. 1929)

Renowned for her passion for Acadian identity, language and customs, Maillet writes in Acadian French. Her 1979 novel Pélagie-la-Charrette, about Acadians' return home after being deported by the British in 1755, won France's prestigious Prix Goncourt. Maillet was made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1976 and promoted to Companion in 1981.

Marguerite-A. Primeau (1914-2011)

Born in Saint-Paul-des-Métis (now St. Paul), Alberta, Primeau was a pioneer in western Canadian French literature. Socially conscious and independent, she wrote in her mother tongue about the realities of francophone life in her region. With a focus on the marginalized and those left behind, she paints a dynamic and diverse francophone community and invites readers to embrace an inclusive perspective.

