LAVAL, QC, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - This brand new distribution centre with an area of over 100,000 square feet located at the junction of Highways 640 and 25 in Mascouche will enable St-Hubert to maintain its growth momentum for the next 15 years. After 18 months of working with the FRARE GALLANT team to find the ideal location, this major construction project, which will take approximately a year to complete, will be part of the CentrOparc business park in Mascouche. This development project of more than 1.6 million square feet, an initiative of Montoni Group, features high standards for sustainable development and accessibility, with the environmental aspect being a priority across Groupe St-Hubert's various business lines.



After several years of operating its distribution centre from Anjou, St-Hubert now has a building that meets the company's current and future needs by enabling it to ship an average of 21,000 boxes daily across its network. Construction is scheduled to begin next November and will be completed by Laval-based FRARE GALLANT, a leader in the building of agri-food factories and distribution centres. The company will work with MONTONI to comply with the "DISTINCTION by MONTONI" program, designed to minimize the environmental impact of every building constructed.

"The construction of our new distribution centre represents an important step in our continued growth efforts," says Richard Scofield, President of Groupe St-Hubert. "In addition to enabling us to optimize distribution to our rotisseries and position ourselves strategically in a high-visibility industry, we are increasing our storage capacity for our Grocery Division's 300 or so products offered across Canada." He continues: "This investment project was made possible thanks to the efforts and vision of the St-Hubert team, whose priority is to offer customers the best possible restaurant and food services experience."

Dario Montoni, President of Montoni Group, notes: "We are pleased to welcome Groupe St-Hubert to CentrOparc in Mascouche, another sign of the economic vitality of this area of the North Shore. Its strategic location and the balance it offers between spaces for light industry and offices, as well as commercial businesses, are the factors that are making this project a success. So it is with great enthusiasm that we are currently collaborating with the City of Mascouche in planning Phase 3 of the park."

And John Frare, President de FRARE GALLANT, says: "It is an honour for FRARE GALLANT to be a partner in the development of St-Hubert, a well-known company like ours. We are strongly committed to this major project because we want to provide a solid foundation and be a pillar in the new St-Hubert distribution centre's success. We pledge to meet our customer's current and anticipated needs with this building. We are innovating once again with our excellence, our ability to listen, our passion and our recognized expertise!"

ABOUT GROUPE ST-HUBERT

Groupe St-Hubert has more than 10,000 employees in two divisions: restaurants and food services. Founded in 1951 in Montréal, Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert Ltée now has 123 rotisseries in Québec, Ontario and New Brunswick, and serves more than 31 million meals annually. Groupe St-Hubert also has a Retail Division that manufactures and distributes numerous food products under the St-Hubert brand as well as under other restaurant brands such as RECIPE Unlimited Corporation: sauces, soups, ribs, tourtières and chicken pot pies. The company has a long tradition of innovation and constantly strives to meet the needs of its customers.

ABOUT MONTONI

A leader in real estate development in Québec, MONTONI has a portfolio of close to 450 projects representing more than 15 million ft2 of commercial, institutional, industrial and residential construction, 30 head offices and another 15 million ft2 under development. Proud holder of the Canada's Best-Managed Companies designation since 2001 and a Platinum Club member since 2007, Montoni Group has secured itself a prime position holding large land portfolios in the Greater Montréal region. The company distinguishes itself by offering a full range of services covering development, construction—from excavation to interior design—and property management. A LEED-accredited member of the Canada Green Building Council, MONTONI is committed to building a sustainable heritage based on leading-edge expertise. The Group has more than 4 million ft2 of LEED-certified buildings.

Among the developer's recent projects are Espace Montmorency, a $450-million-plus multifunctional complex located adjacent to Montmorency métro station in Laval, as well as the 2019 acquisition of the Molson Brewery land, a site of more than 1.1 million ft2 feet in downtown Montréal, in partnership with Groupe Sélection and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ,.

www.groupemontoni.com.

ABOUT FRARE GALLANT

FRARE GALLANT, with its 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, commercial, industrial and, in particular, agri-food sectors, stands out for its ability to undertake projects of all kinds and varying degrees of complexity. The company has an annual presence on close to 300 plant redevelopment projects of all types requiring a thorough command of the strict requirements of the agri-food industry, such as HACCP, GFSI and SQF, to name a few.

FRARE GALLANT stands out for its technical skills and its ability to offer solutions that meet the needs of its customers. Among FRARE Gallant's recent projects (2019-2020) are nearly 150,000 square feet of commercial and industrial kitchens, 200,000 square feet of cold storage warehouses and more than 200,000 square feet of food processing plants.

https://fraregallant.com/en/

