TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) released its Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Priorities.

CIRO's Annual Priorities build off the work and previous priorities of the two legacy self-regulatory organizations, the Mutual Fund Dealers Association and Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

The themes of Annual Priorities encompass developing a brand for CIRO, promoting initiatives related to investor protection, finding ways to harmonize our regulatory approach and supporting industry transformation.

"The Annual Priorities take place in the context of post-amalgamation of two important legacy organizations," said Alexandra Williams, Senior Vice-President, Member Regulation and Strategy. "Our inaugural Annual Priorities will help guide us in everything we do over the next year to ensure our first year as an enhanced, single regulator keeps our members and investors in the forefront of everything we do."

The Annual Priorities focus on eight areas for this fiscal year.

Determine mission, vision, values, and brand for CIRO and develop our three-year strategic plan. Promote the investor perspective through the Office of the Investor and Investor Advisory Panel. Harmonize our regulatory approach. Articulate the plan for an integrated fee model. Maintain an engaged, empowered, and unified staff. Continue to deliver on the regulatory mandate and support investors through industry and regulatory transformation. Strengthen stakeholder relationships. Demonstrate progress on the integration of corporate systems and processes.

"The first steps in our journey to becoming a fully consolidated self-regulatory organization have been taken with the approval of our first dual-registered firm and the decision on our new name, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)," continued Williams. "We are looking forward to making further progress on each of our critical priorities over the coming months."

CIRO will continue to work closely with the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) to deliver on our mandate.

About CIRO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit CIRO.ca.

