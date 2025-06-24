TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held on June 16, 2025 under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Andrew John Lougheed:

(a) facilitated off-book investments in a private placement without the knowledge or approval of the Dealer Member, and

(b) engaged in an outside business activity in connection with facilitating off-book investments in a private placement.

The hearing panel will consider the sanctions to be imposed as a result of its decision on liability in a hearing scheduled to proceed on:

Hearing Date: July 17, 2025 at 10 am (Eastern Time)

Location: Toronto, Ontario (by videoconference)

The hearing is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this form.

The hearing panel's reasons for the decision on liability will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

Lougheed, Andrew – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The violations occurred while Andrew Lougheed was a Registered Representative with a Barrie branch of Scotia Capital Inc. Andrew Lougheed is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All other Inquiries: Complaints & Inquiries

Secure form

Toll-free (Canada/US) 1-877-442-4322

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected] / 416-526-8240