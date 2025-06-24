TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on May 14, 2025, pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) issued its reasons for decision on June 13, 2025.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision are available at:

Re TradeZero Canada Securities 2025 CIRO 29

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel found that TradeZero Canada Securities ULC (TradeZero) failed to conduct adequate daily and monthly supervision of trading activity and adequate review of client communications to ensure compliance with CIRO requirements. TradeZero also failed to provide relationship disclosure information to clients at the time of account opening.

The hearing panel also confirmed the fine of $175,000 and costs of $15,000 imposed on TradeZero pursuant to the settlement agreement.

TradeZero is a CIRO-regulated firm, offering Order Execution Only (OEO) trading in US equities and options to retail clients in Canada.

