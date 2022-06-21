Today the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Service and Procurement Canada announced the awarding of the contract for the construction of a new small craft harbour in Clyde River, Nunavut.

The contract for the Clyde River small craft harbour has been awarded to Pilitak Enterprises Ltd. of Iqaluit Nunavut. The contract is valued at $37,787,715.00 excluding applicable taxes. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and will continue over the next 3 years. The Inuit Benefits Plan within the construction contract supports local training and employment. The Clyde River small craft harbour is anticipated to be operational by the open-water season of 2026.

This new harbour will not only make access to the sea safer, it will provide job and economic opportunities to Clyde River, particularly during the traditional fishing and marine mammal harvesting season. The new infrastructure will ensure the safe and timely delivery of goods to the community, while enhancing the potential for tourism and other economic and social activities.

Quotes

"Small craft harbours are key to thriving coastal communities. The new harbour will create opportunities for sustainable commercial fishing operations and marine mammal harvesting. This will help provide Clyde River residents with economic opportunities and social benefits for the future."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"In addition to supporting the Clyde River community with the construction of a small craft harbour, this contract will contribute to economic development in the territory and build capacity of Registered Inuit Firms and individuals through the Nunavut Agreement. Today's announcement is another example of how we are increasing the participation of Indigenous firms in federal contracting opportunities."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Quick Facts

The new harbour at Clyde River is related to the recently established Tallurutiup Imanga National Marine Conservation Area and Tuvaijuittuq Marine Protected Area. Under the Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement and other associated agreements, the Government of Canada is investing in infrastructure in the Qikiqtani region. The construction and maintenance of the harbour in Clyde River will be managed by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

In Budget 2021-2022, the Government of Canada committed an additional $300 million to be invested over two years for the renewal of Canada's network of small craft harbours.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) keeps harbours critical to the commercial fishing industry open and in good repair.

DFO supports 973 harbours across Canada with more than 5000 volunteers from harbour authorities.

Canada's blue economy and its future growth depend on the sustainable use and management of our ocean resources.

A fair, open and transparent tendering process managed by Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC) closed in April. Bidders were required to include Inuit Benefits Plans demonstrating how they will maximize Inuit employment, subcontracting and on-the-job training opportunities, and involve Inuit businesses in carrying out the work under the project.

